Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shook the internet with one of her unusual antics in a viral video

The Nollywood star was adorned in her husband's expensive agbada as she entered the kitchen with a bunch of ripe plantains

Moving onwards, the screen goddess went on to entertain her fans and followers with some dose of comic relief

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie caught the attention of netizens once more with a bizarre moment of herself in her kitchen.

The Nollywood star was sighted in the kitchen wearing her husband's expensive native Agbada attire while holding a bunch of plantains that seemed like she was about to prepare.

Mercy Johnson sparks reactions with husband's agbada in the kitchen Credit: @mercyjihnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

To everyone's surprise, the movie star took up her phone to mime a famous TikTok comic voiceover about a man who regularly calls his friends for financial aid.

See the video below

Mercy Johnson in the kitchen with her husband agbada spurs reactions

Mercy's amusing antics in her new video caused people to laugh out loud online.

See their comments below:

gracebubu2023:

"My mummy in Nollywood."

mizpokolee:

"Na papa purity clothe u wear so."

_ayeni_joy:

"Where the plantain dey go."

triplesfoods:

"Na so i dey hail my customers when they send proof of payment ."

dhanasarpaul:

"Mercy them children hungry go fry the plantain."

Did Mercy Johnson teach her daughters to pound yam?

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie sparked heartwarming reactions with a video she shared on her Instagram page of her girls happily pounding yam in their hometown, Uromi.

The sweet video went viral, eliciting memories from her fans and followers, who were amused and impressed by the scene.

The video showed Mercy's oldest daughter pounding yam in the local mortar and pestle.

Mercy Johnson shares adorable family pics

Much loved Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is family-centred, and a look through her page sees her shamelessly showing off her politician husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their four kids.

The movie star shared new photos on her page, with the entire family rocking t-shirts with funny inscriptions.

Mercy's four kids looked adorable in their shirts, describing what they do to the rules in the house, with the last child, Divine, breaking it all.

Source: Legit.ng