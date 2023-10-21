Nigerian singer Portable's fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, got many talking with the grand reception she gave her man recently

The controversial act, who has been outside the country on his music tour, came back to the country to meet the exotic preparation his baby mama pulled off for him

A sweet video saw the moment the two lovebirds walked into a decorated room brimming with love and romance as the Zazu act couldn't contain his joy

Nigerian indigenous actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple, has caused a buzz online following her heartwarming preparation for singer Portable's return to the country.

The musician, who has been on his music tour abroad (Italy), recently stopped at the house of his fourth baby mama, Ashabi, to have a sumptuous quality moment.

Ashabi welcomes Portable home in grand style Credit: @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

The actress had prepared a red carpet welcome for her man, complete with balloons, love notes, flowers, bottles of wine, and more.

A sweet video showed when the musician stepped in and was completely caught off by Ashabi's warm gesture. The Zazu act went on to hug her tightly as they both shared a passionate kiss.

Ashabi wrote in the caption that this was her small way of showing appreciation for all the singer does to make her family proud.

Overwhelmed by her affection, she mentioned she looks up to him as a mentor as they share similar views and aspirations.

"Good to see you my love my mentor , this is a little way of appreciating your hardwork and support , thanks so much for making us proud , May God continue to bless your hustle , ease your stress , crown your efforts and make you happy genuinely

Calling you my mentor isn't a mistake because I love your hustling spirit and it's encourage me more , I sense we have same vision and goal so I can look up to you when ever am weak or tired." she wrote in part.

Portable's Ashabi's video causes stir

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from netizens below:

zids_emporium:

"There is something portable is doing right that we don’t know about."

burrycouture:

"My own is that how do they stay in a bedroom with that much color of light,Oga."

slaycar_accessories:

"Battle of the baby mamas part 1-4 marketed by ossy affanson ubakason plaza Alaba."

oreoluwaadenrele:

"At this point, I want to believe that Portable is doing something right relationship-wise with these women. The sincerity in her words is just so obvious."

deacon_famous:

"Akoi Romance."

ashabbiiii:

"He took his wife on a vacation and the baby mama is throwing a surprise in all you do self worth is very important."

sddhhhy:

Were dey hustle for vacation trip trying so hard to copy his favorite wife

thearabianspalekki:

"Eiii Portable ooo Wetin you put for this your Jollof."

Portable terminates Yung Duu's contract

Legit.ng recalls when it was previously reported that Portable had terminated the contract of his signee, Yungi Duu.

In an emotional video, the musician stated that Yung Duu has some dubious characteristics he is tired of.

He stated that he bought his ex-signee a car but was left angry when he came back to him to help repair the car and fuel it.

Source: Legit.ng