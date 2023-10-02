Portable has shared a new video of him in Napoli, Italy, which he compared to some places in Lagos state

In a clip, Portable was seen giving out money to a man, who appeared to be homeless on the streets of Napoli

Another clip showed the Zazu crooner demanding money before fans could take pictures or make videos of him

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, is currently out of the country.

Recent videos Portable shared on his social media timeline showed he is in Napoli, Italy, where he was seen taking a walk on the streets.

Portable gives man money on the streets of Napoli. Credit: portablebaeby victorosimhen9

A clip showed Portable in his generous manner, giving out money to a man on the streets.

In another video, the singer, who seemed to be visiting Napoli for the first time, compared it to popular areas in Lagos like Oshodi, Agege, and Mushin.

Another video showed Portable demanding money from fans before they could take pictures or videos of him.

Portable wrote in his caption:

"Street Of Napoli like Lagos If Them Help You Try Make You Self Help Yourself ZAZUU Before them no believe us now money don come them dey jealous."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Portable in Italy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as some netizens urged Portable to link up with Osimhen. See them below:

baba_tee_04:

"Make them carry you go meet Osimeh."

luckybetng:

"Napoli like Sango-Ota.

tall2cee:

"Zazu go greet Osimhen for Napoli na."

diplomaticjaykay:

"@victorosimhen9 zazu dey Napoli oo Wahala Wahala Wahala."

xtra_pro_official:

"@victorosimhen9 portable is in your hood na @portablebaeby make Una link up na."

william_hassan2:

"He saw the guy sitting on the floor and gave him money, that gesture alone speaks volume."

niiaddy001:

"Go and greet Victor Osimhen"

