Yul Edochie is not returning to a social media favourite soon, as every post from him attracts a heap of insults and reactions

In a post on his Instagram page, the filmmaker stated that the God who parted the red sea is with him; hence he can't stay calm

While some netizens bashed the actor for ruining his home with his first wife, May, others reminded him to pay up the money she sued him for

Every post actor Yul Edochie shares on social media is met with criticism, insults and outrage. A recent one of him bragging about God was not exempted.

On his Instagram page, the actor bragged about how powerful the God he serves is and noted he can't keep calm because He is with him.

Yul Edochie brags about God in a new post. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul declared that he would keep disturbing people, which presumably means everything he has been experiencing on social media for marrying Judy Austin is not enough to humble him.

The actor has refused to address the lawsuit against him from his first wife, May.

It was earlier reported that May demanded N100m in damages in her suit against Judy for committing adultery with her husband.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post about God

The filmmaker's post was criticised, as many people asked if he knew God enough to have cheated on his wife.

Read the comments below:

onyinyechi__favour:

"Do you know God? If you know God you would have obeyed his commandment and stayed faithful to your wife. You are only disturbing yourself because there’s no peace for the wicked."

josephakogwu:

"I saw some of your pics with May and the kids. Your face there looks calm, peaceful and flourished. This is a stack contrast to your recent pics that makes you look distressed, frustrated, though you try keeping a smiling face, one will sense is just make up or acting."

gifted_okon:

"How you wan take keep calm, When you still dey owe Queen MAY 100 million? Just dey play."

winifred_oluchi:

"Mumu man.. you’re only trying to hide your pain from the world so we get it!!! In every noise you make,don’t forget to collect your court papers ✌️"

yirichiebi:

"This is Judy handwriting."

yusufakeem2023:

"You can't be owning our queen May 100 millions and keep calm my fren so keep disturbing us, we are ur headache no peace for the wick*ed "

prince_derrick1:

"You go explain tire.no evidence "

Yul Edochie flaunts Judy amid lawsuit from May

The Nollywood actor turned deaf ears to all the negative comments surrounding his new home with colleague Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie and his second wife took to social media to dance minutes after his first wife filed a N100m lawsuit for adultery.

In a new social media post, he shared a cosy picture of himself and his 2nd wife while thanking God for his blessings thus far.

Source: Legit.ng