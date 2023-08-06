Actor Yul Edochie has returned to social media hours after his dad Pete Edochie's interview went viral

The actor shared an edited picture of him beside a lion as he declared that things are about to change

While Yul seems to be hinting at rebranding his management, netizens have stormed his comment section to criticise him

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has caused a stir with a new picture he shared on his Instagram page.

The actor shared an edited picture of him and a lion, a symbol popularly used to refer to his dad and veteran actor Pete Edochie, also called the Lion of Africa.

Yul Edochie shares an edited picture of him with a lion. Credit: @yuledochie @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Yul, in the caption of the post, declared things were about to change as he seems to be working on rebranding his management.

He wrote in his caption: "The game is about to change."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Legit.ng recall reporting that Pete Edochie made headlines after he revealed he was unaware Yul married a second wife.

Netizens react as Yul Edochie breaks silence

See some comments below as many continue to drag the Nollywood actor.

pj.stars:

"Dear Yul, sir you are making it difficult for us your die hard fans. We don tire to dey defend and stand for you for all social platforms, please sir , I think is time you take sometime off the media."

aprokome:

"You have so many ideas but you never see any of them through . Only you president, only you governor, only you manager, only you polygamists . Oga stick to dancing on social media with Judy ."

chef_amaa:

"Squad of ant infested maggots.. una don Dey look for people una go add for your coven."

petedochie_powerful_speech:

"You wanted to destroy your father's image but God said never."

iam_chino92:

"You no learn anything from your father."

iamireneije:

"Please that picture should have a cat not a lion."

Judy Austin deletes Pete Edochie's birthday post on her page

Amid the ongoing reactions that have trailed veteran actor Pete Edochie's interview, where he addressed his son Yul Edochie's marital drama, the actor's second wife and actress Judy Austin took down her birthday post for her father-in-law, Legit.ng reported.

Judy's action may be a result of the degrading comment Pete made about her affair with Yul.

A look on Judy's page by Legit.ng showed she had deleted Pete's picture.

Source: Legit.ng