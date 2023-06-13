popular child comedian Emmanuella Samuel got the internet buzzing with a new dancing video she shared on social media.

The adorable teenager, who rose to popularity a few years ago owing to her amazing comedy acting technique, took to her TikTok account and released a video of herself swaying to the remix of Victony's hit single, "Soweto."

Screenshots of Emmanuella dancing Credit: @officialemmanuella

In the video, Emmanuella danced and rolled her waist to the background music.

See the video below

Emmanuella’s video sparks reactions

However, the viral clip sparked a lot of comments from internet users who were shocked by her rapid development and some who questioned her profession.

Mabel:

"Ned Nwoko is watching and waiting."

drlinda:

"Ah this is not Emmanuella with lipstick, small girl of yesterday. Let me calculate age first, because I am confused."

Augustine Pious:

"You no dey do comedy again, ore you don grow tall pas comedy."

Ayo Mide:

"Like play, Like play, this girls don turn Kora 2nd, and i still never marry."

Throwback video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel leaves many gushing

Emmanuella stirred fun memories as a compilation of her old and new videos alongside her uncle, Mark Angel, made the timelines.

The young actor, known to be among the pioneers of content creation and skit making in Nigeria, got many appreciating her growth with a review of how she started.

The clip making the rounds online featured Emmanuella from when she was a little girl creating comic skits like ‘This is not my real Face’, to her early teens.

