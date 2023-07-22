Nigerian child celebrity Emanuella has carved a name for herself in the entertainment industry following her roles in Mark Angel's comedy skit

While Emmanuella seems to be focused on her education and no longer active in skits like she used to be, she remains one of the most popular skit makers

As Emmanuella clocks 13 years today, July 23, Legit.ng lists the number of times she made headlines

Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known by her first name Emmanuella, is one of Nigeria's YouTube child comedians on Mark Angel's YouTube channel, owned and managed by her uncle Mark Angel.

Thanks to Mark, Emmanuella had the opportunity to start her career at five years old in 2015 and through her uncle's crew, she was among the early birds to get involved in skit-making via YouTube.

Emmanuella clocks 13. Credit: @officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

Since 2015, Emmanuella has grown from being a skit maker to being involved in Nollywood and Hollywood movies. She was featured in an Australian movie, Survive or Die, released in 2018.

As the youngster marks her 13th birthday on Saturday, July 22, Legit.ng in this article lists the number of times Emmanuella made headlines.

1. Emmanuella’s channel emerges as the first African comedy channel to hit 1 million YouTube subscribers

Thanks to Emmanuella's influence, Mark Angel comedy in 2017, two years after the comedienne joined the crew, became the most-viewed comedy channel in Nigeria and Africa.

The channel also hit one million subscribers on YouTube that year.

2. Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

In 2021, the popular comedienne was caught up in pregnancy rumours after a young man identified as @official_emmolak became curious about the size of her stomach while reacting to a video she shared.

Emmanuella, in a response, debunked the rumours.

3. Emmanuella gifts a mum a house at 10

In 2020, 10-year-old Emmanuella made headlines after she gifted her mum a befitting house.

Emmanuella, in a statement, said she built the house specifically for her mother's supportive and prayerful role in her career.

4. Emmanuella comes under fire over dance video

The young skit maker was intensely criticised in 2022 over a dance video she shared.

She was seen rocking a skintight dress which many netizens found inappropriate for her age.

5. Emmanuella looks different in 2023 video

The talented comedian caused a buzz with a video of her looking all different.

In the short clip, Emmanuella was seen rocking a braided hairstyle, different from her popular low-cut style, which she was known for when she came into the limelight.

Mark Angel's Aunty Success marks birthday

Meanwhile, Success Madubuike, aka Aunty Success, another product of her brother, Mark Angel's comedy, marked her birthday on Thursday, July 20.

The young girl took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans and followers.

Aunty Success also shared a video collage of herself looking beautiful, thus sparking reactions about her growth.

