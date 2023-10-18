The clip of Mercy Aigbe stepping out in Indian attire and looking beautiful has warmed the hearts of fans on social media

In the recording, she wore a red sari and complimented it with expensive accessories, just like a typical Indian woman would do

She asked her fans to pick the best name that befits her look, and some took to the comment section to suggest different lovely Indian names

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe knows how to worm her way into the hearts of her fans. The screen goddess generated lovely reactions with the video she posted on social media.

In the recording, the mother of two wore Indian Sari, the traditional attire worn by Indian women. A stylist also took time to style the actress with gorgeous accessories that matched her look.

Mercy Aigbe steps out in Indian attire. Photo Credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe asked fans for a befitting Indian name

The actress was all smiles when she wrote that her followers should suggest the best Indian name that fits her.

Many took to the comment section to write the names of the best Indian characters that had graced their screen in Bollywood movies.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Mercy Aigbe, where she wore an Indian Sari. Here are some of their comments below.

@jumokeodetola:

"You look so Indian. I hope they won’t steal you from us."

@nikkilaoye:

"Sunita" is your name o. E fit you gan sis @realmercyaigbe."

@just___oyin:

"Mehek."

@kandijaule048:

"Salam queen Jodha."

@kikelomoadeyemi:

"Saloni"

@shin_dara__:

"DIVYA which means Divine or AMAIRA(someone who is forever beautiful."

@de_nicheconcept_backup:

"Prakiya ."

@idayatnifemi:

"Pragya."

@thee_gbemisola:

"Roshni."

@mostlovablemj:

"Roshni."

