A fan who went viral over a video which showed the moment singer Kizz Daniel’s bouncer flung him off the stage has share his side of the story

The fan who said he had never experience such before advised netizens to be careful especially when around Kizz Daniel’s bouncer

The new video has stirred different reactions from netizens as the fan was seen with bandage around his waist

A fan who was flung off the stage by singer Kizz Daniel’s bouncer has taken to social media to cry out in pain.

In a video that is trending online, the fan who was seen with a bandage around his waist said he had never had such experience as he claimed he had met with the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, among others in the past.

Fan advises netizens to be careful of Kizz Daniel's bouncer. Credit: @kizzdaniel

He went on to advise people be to be careful around Kizz Daniel’s bouncer.

In his words:

“Kizz Daniel bouncer kala,if una see am wey una run, if you wan climb stage, dey watch. Odo Ewu don spoil my life.”

Watch the video sighted online below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

sandollz_lee:

"Serves him right, someone that just came to perform early in the morning cus he had his own show too, he was obviously so weak and exhausted, but una still climb stage dey stress am i was dere uncle, nothing happened to him."

ojototheworld:

"Some fans dy over do."

carphy_flinks:

"This boy again ? Abi no be him cubana use eyes beat ?"

_cici_nita:

"Serves you right As you no wan get sense U get luck say no be POP dem put for your neck."

mtripkid:

"Before you know skit don start. Next month werey don buy Benz ."

