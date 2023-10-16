Abu Abel has joined the trending Kizz Daniel's challenge for his hit song My G which is currently making airwaves

In a video Kizz Daniel shared on his page, the real estate mogul flaunted his Louis Vuitton shoes, which are worth N7m

Abu Abel's video has caused a buzz among Nigerians, as many were seen in the comment section praying against poverty

Nigerian music star Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel's trending Google assignment challenge for his hit song My G, a track off his Maverick album, is beginning to gain attention.

Real estate mogul Abel Egbarin, better known as Abu Abel, is the latest face to jump on the challenge, which involves flaunting expensive items, among others.

Abu Abel joins Kizz Daniel's My G Challenge. Credit: @abel_egbarin @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In a video, Abu Abel showed off his Louis Vuitton shoes worth N7m. He also flaunted a Royal OAK AP wristwatch worth £90,000 (N84m) and a Steaf and Ricci belt worth £1400 (N1.3m).

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react as Abu Abel flaunts expensive wears

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video Kizz Daniel shared; see them below:

officialdjwhy2_:

"I want enter this challenge too."

denike_drealtor:

"God Abeg oh!"

miz_gifted:

"This challenge nor concern poor person."

shazzling:

"A lot of people will have a challenge with this particular challenge."

yoyo_______xx:

"Rich people challenge Abeg when is the sapanians challenge."

iam_silverboy:

"This challenge is challenging for me."

iam_spry:

"Shoe 7 Million…… God make life easy for me oo."

yettyoladipupo:

"This challenge is challenging o. Chai!! When trenches challenge go begin? Make we wait for our time."

starboy_lil.ray:

"Aaaah so we wey no get money how we go do this challenge?"

keishahair_wigs:

"I will do my own challenge too but I no come get luxury thing."

Kizz Daniel's bouncer joins challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kelvin also jumped on his boss' TikTok challenge.

The video left people talking about Kelvin's size and height online

In a comment, Kizz Daniel described his bouncer as the strongest man in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng