Renowned Afrobeat artist Kizz Daniel stirs reactions online after he shared a clip of his famous bouncer, Kevin, doing his My G challenge

Over the last few days, Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kevin Power has been trending online after a viral clip of him tossing a fan of the singer off the stage like paper

The Buga crooner, however, seems to have joined the growing fanbase of his bouncer as he shared a clip of Kevin while hailing him

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently stirred emotions online with a clip of his famous hefty bouncer, Kevin, posted on his page.

In one of the clips, Kizz Daniel hailed Kevin as the strongest man in Africa.

Video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer jumping on his boss' TikTok challenge goes viral. Photo credit:@kizzdaniel/officialkevinpower

Kevin's popularity has been on the rise lately after a clip of him tossing a fan who ran on stage while Kizz performed like a piece of paper.

Google assignment: Brutal

Several videos of Kizz Daniel's bouncer have emerged online since the viral incident. However, a recent clip of Kevin jumping on his boss' TikTok challenge has gotten people talking online.

In one of the trending clips shared by Kizz Daniel, Kevin was seen flaunting his muscular body with a caption by the singer that reads:

"Google the assignment, Brutal @officialkelvinpower pls say hi to my ladies."

Watch some of Kevin's video post by Kizz Daniel:

See another of Kevin's videos posted by Kizz Daniel:

Fans react to Kevin's video posted by Kizz Daniel

See the reactions that trailed the viral videos:

@mrfunny1_:

"To beat this guy de hungry me ‍♀️."

@chief_femibranch:

"That's my G ."

@barbiecruz_2:

"Nah only shoe get price? Or the rest nah gift ."

@237_towncryer:

"For my mind I fit fight this guy ."

@semilorepweety:

"Sha no pass my area “Mushin” you go collect you throw human being like paper."

@liberty.aloys:

"All of you talking about how he only mentioned how much his shoes cost because it’s the only original thing he has on seem sad sha. I bet if he had written the prices of everything Una for still get something bad to talk…may y’all heal."

@emmaohmagod:

"This one go make person confess offence wey he no commit."

@sha.sha_e:

" Kizz Daniel na we ur fans u carry this kind bouncer for? Did we ever wrong u?"

@gorosoekiti:

"Eeh mummy e wa wo Goliath."

@seunzydbassman:

"Na watin that very mumu dark guy suppose de do b this oh. As how em mate clean an fresh."

4stman_:

"Omoh if this guy collect your babe …. Na to wave am bye-bye I say just wave."

Video of Kizz Daniel stepping out with his ‘Incredible Hulk’ bouncer trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Kizz Daniel attending a public function with his hefty bouncer, Kevin Power.

Kevin's sheer size, height and physique left many speechless as his intimidating look trends online.

In the video, the bouncer was seen walking behind Kizz Daniel as he tried to stop people from moving close to the singer.

