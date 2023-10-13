The funeral service for singer Wizkid’s late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, has commenced

In videos from the church service seen on social media, the music star was spotted with his father and siblings rocking matching gold outfits

Netizens reacted to the emotional display as they paid their last respects to Wizkid’s mother

Top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun’s funeral service has now commenced and videos from the occasion are making the rounds on social media.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid Ayo Balogun, his father and his siblings have now gathered to celebrate the life of their great mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David.

Videos of Wizkid with his dad and sisters in church for late mum's funeral service trends. Photos: @officialhiptv

Source: Instagram

On Friday, October 13, 2023, a funeral service was organised for the late Balogun matriarch after her wake which took place the day before.

Videos from the funeral service made the rounds on social media, and it showed Wizkid with his old father and his beautiful sisters. While the music star’s father rocked a navy blue outfit, Wizkid and his sisters wore matching gold outfits and shoes.

The Balogun family sat at the front row in church and sang hymns before they all walked hand in hand to where their mother’s casket was displayed.

Wizkid’s Nigerian manager, Sunday Are, was also seen at the church in a matching attire with the music star’s family.

See the video below:

See a video of Wizkid paying keen attention to sermon during his mum’s funeral service:

Video of Wizkid and his family stepping to the altar to pray trends:

See a video of Wizkid’s mother’s casket on display at her funeral service:

Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, was also present to show support for her man. She rocked a matching gold outfit and shared a photo online with a eulogy for the late matriarch.

See her snap below:

See another video from the church service below:

Reactions trail photos and videos from Wizkid’s mother’s funeral service

the_kingsproperties:

“Pls tell Wizkid that we love him and praying for him.”

hadeyhoty:

“Rest in peace mama and continue to watch over ur children.”

antykemzi_thrift_stores:

“May God comfort the family.”

official_olorihasssan:

“Rest in peace ma.”

adiva_samuel:

“May Her Soul Find Rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ AMEN.”

loverboy_s7:

“Adieu mama... felt wizzy pains.”

mashupfundz:

“Farewell.”

peniharuna:

“It looks peaceful ❤️ I love it few people and heavenly.”

dj_montego:

“Omo e Dey pain to know that you will never get to see, touch, laugh and be with someone who meant the world to you. The greatest loss is losing someone who gave you all. Be it mother, father,siblings not friend. I pray God gives wizkid the heart and strength to get through this tough time in his life. This is a well coordinated memorial service, no too@much crowd no noise everyone just Dey mourn with coordination. God speed on you wizkid.”

official_skiido:

“See as Wizkid aunties big but him come get small stature.. tho be like na him papa he resemble while the other ladies resemble their mom.”

yolo___48:

“Not your regular Nigerian type of funeral. Funeral Dey get levels.”

realdealzoe:

“Wiz is seriously hurting …condolences dear.”

olarglobbo:

“Corporate burial. Few people, only family and relatives in attendance. Not all these noisy burial some people use to do.”

Yusufabiola009:

“The funniest part the sermon isn’t useful for the dead but for we the living.”

ife_omam:

“May her soul find rest.”

royalbhee:

“Wizkid don cry pa, it's not easy.”

joycejayy:

“Stay strong my baby, we love you.”

bola_montana:

“You can tell his family is loaded Ahahn, Look at our big mommies nauu.”

onaoppy_:

“Strictly family, Ayo no like noise. Una still manage bring camera.”

oga_spencer:

“When @wizkidayo enter church last ?”

mcgabbi:

“Nigerians see as church empty! If you reach event center now, wizzy fit no see space sit down.”

Wizkid gives speech at mum's wake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid gave an emotional speech at his late mother's wake service.

According to the Mummy Mi crooner, he has no way to properly explain the pain that he feels, and it is impossible for it to go away.

Speaking further, Wizkid also called his mother’s death the deepest pain he has ever felt in his life. He prays God comforts him, his siblings and other members of their family.

Source: Legit.ng