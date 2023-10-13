Top Nigerian singer Wizkid was seen breaking down in tears at his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun’s burial

A wake-keeping service was held for the singer’s 66-year-old mum and he was captured on camera as he shed tears

The emotional video made the rounds on social media and it touched a lot of the singer’s fans as they consoled him with words

Popular Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid was seen crying hard at his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun’s burial.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at his late mum’s wake-keeping service which was held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Wizkid was seen struggling to hold it together as he mourned deeply.

Wizkid, who was said to be the only son of his parents, sat beside his partner, Jada P, at his mum’s wake-keeping service when he was spotted crying.

The Mummy Mi crooner could no longer hold back his tears as he was seen letting it all out at the occasion while using a handkerchief to dab his face.

Nigerians react to video of Wizkid crying at his mother’s burial

Wizkid is no doubt one of the top singers in the country with a Grammy award under his belt. However, the video of him crying humanised him more than ever to his many fans. A number of them sympathised with the music superstar as they lamented that his celebrity status did not allow him to grieve properly.

Read some of their comments below:

chyddo:

“So hard to be a celebrity, bro cant even grief without phones all up his face. You can see he is clearly hurting. Respect these moments.”

Mz_esheza:

“And yet, people were dragging him for not posting Mohbad …Stay strong BIG BIRD.”

lovedoctorfab:

“When your mom was your backbone and everything, omo that feeling of losing your world is unexplainable. God comfort him ❤️.”

iamdoziefineboi___:

“He's so hurt but the camera flashes won't even let him grieve in peace. The price of fame. My condolences to him.”

ayzne_:

“Death of a mother hits differently especially when you both are so close to each other.. May God console him in this hard time.”

ladyque_1:

“The pain of losing a mum is indescribable.”

birdiebaddy:

“The pain of losing a mother can never end it’s been 15 yrs i lost mine and it feels like yesterday now that i my also a mother i really need my mom cos so many things she could be helping me with with my daughter situation lonely world.”

the_lawrenz:

“Make them allow am mourn in peace everytime camera on his face.”

soledafoot:

“Honestly Fame comes with a whole lot, man can't even mourn In peace. What if he cries? Is he not a human?”

oro.____:

“He is human, before anything else.”

