Top Nigerian singer Wizkid was at his late mother’s funeral wake service on Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Grammy-winning musician was in a poor emotional state as he gave a moving speech at the occasion

According to Wizkid, he feels profound pain over his mother’s death, and it’s impossible for it to go away

Much-loved Nigerian singer Wizkid showed his emotional side at his late mother, Madam Juliana Morayo Balogun’s wake service.

The wake took place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Thursday, October 12, 2023, and videos from the event made the rounds on social media.

Wizkid gives an emotional speech at his late mother's wake service. Photos: @goldmynevibes

Source: Instagram

One such video posted on Instagram by @goldmynevibes showed the moment Wizkid took to the stage to give an emotional speech about the death of his mother.

According to the Mummy Mi crooner, he has no way to properly explain the pain that he feels, and it is impossible for it to go away.

Speaking further, Wizkid also called his mother’s death the deepest pain he has ever felt in his life. He prayed God comfort him, his siblings and other members of their family.

According to the music superstar, he didn’t even believe he would be able to speak at the event, but he gave thanks to all of his sisters, his uncles and other family members.

In his words:

“I have no words to describe the pain that I feel. I know everyone in my family shares this pain with me, but I know God in his infinite mercies is going to... it's impossible for the pain to go away so I’m not going to say take away the pain, but He's going to comfort us. The pain is profound, it hurts deeply, It’s the deepest pain I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m lost but I pray God comforts every one of us. I just want to thank everyone here today, I didn’t even believe I’d be able to do this tonight but I just want to thank my sisters, Sister Yetunde, Sister Lara, Busayo and my family, my dad, Brother Segun, Bose, Fausat, my mums sisters, and her brothers, Uncle Sanya, Aunty Labisi, everybody and I just hope that God is going to help us through this pain.”

See the emotional video below:

Nigerians moved to tears over Wizkid's speech at his mum’s wake

The video of Wizkid’s emotional speech at his mother’s wake service got a number of the singer’s fans very moved as they joined to sympathise over his loss.

Read some of their comments below:

mikkytorino:

“I don’t like seeing big wiz like this.”

adedamolabtc_001:

“Man is so down, but because him no talk about MOH’s dead they thought he doesn’t care. His mom was his confidant. I pray my mom live long.”

meet.evano:

“For those that have not lost a parent, u won’t understand wat Wiz is going through! He is just trying to be strong cos he is a celebrity!! Painful as hell.”

Adelakuntufayl:

“May our parents live long to witness our stardom! May they reap the fruits of their labor!”

ekwemephamous001:

“Na only him know watin him De face, because no body go fit understand, may God comfort you big wiz.”

Fi_nkem:

“Losing a parent is one pain a lot of us are never ready for. May God comfort him & his family.”

dereal_tessa:

“This dude is going through a whole lot and some of you are still dragging him for not posting Mohbad….My prayers are with you pls stay strong.”

