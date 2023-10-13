Top Nigerian singer Wizkid’s close friend, Wande Coal, was at the music star’s mother’s wake service

Videos on social media showed Wizkid's reaction after sighting Wande Coal at the event

The display of brotherhood and friendship between both raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s reaction after he saw his colleague, Wande Coal, at the funeral wake service of his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun, caused a stir on social media.

Legit.ng had earlier reported about the wake service, which took place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Wande Coal was at Wizkid's mother's funeral ceremony. Photos: @goldmynevibes

Source: Instagram

Videos from the occasion spread across social media, and fans were pleased to see Wande Coal in attendance.

The bromance between Wizkid and Wande Coal is no longer news, and videos of them together at the late Mrs Balogun’s wake melted hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In one video, Wande Coal was seen seated at the back of the hall in his simple white outfit as he paid his respects to the dead.

See the clip below:

Another video showed the moment Wizkid spotted Wande Coal at the occasion. The music star was walking past with his team when Wande gave him a light tap, and they both shared a tight hug before Wiz kept on walking.

See the touching video below:

Reactions trail videos of Wande Coal at Wizkid’s mother’s wake

A number of netizens reacted to the videos of Wande Coal at Wizkid’s mother’s burial. Many of them gushed over the great relationship between them. Read some of their comments below:

aunty_nirah:

“You see why it's good to turn up for people? No celebrity attended the funeral. When Donjazzy lost his mom, IG feel am.”

moji5ola:

“Looks like wizkid does not go for peoples event, because this him mama burial just be like say no be star boy mama, why all celebs no turn up for starboy? To be honest sha i have never seen star boy attending anyones event sha, this is a wake up call o.”

_blizzama:

“I respect Wande, man doesn’t fake it, if e they for you e they for you, if him no send you him no send you ,wish for friends like this for real.”

lovelychioma:

“Other celebrities didn’t attend ni except wande coal na wa oooo.”

philopearl_:

“Una think say Wizkid invite anybody asides Wandecoal? u people should stop saying they didn’t come, the question is did he even want them to come? He definitely wanted it this way.”

_king.frosh:

“Imagine say he shenk am.”

flizsy_:

“Wande always show for Wiz.”

bouqui231:

“If I hear say wande no come Na him friend gangan be that.”

adenike.ashaolu:

“Se @wandecoal wa kere ninu aiye ni? Thanks for repping bro.”

silex_kizzo:

“Big wiz best guy.”

_tobyblush:

“Wande is a real one.”

Omo_toyosi:

“Those two will forever love themselves.”

black_santaklos:

“Baba no day joke with wande coal.”

rn4l_01:

“The love and respect wiz have for Wande coal is 100.”

Wizkid's interaction with his first son Bolu at his mum's burial sparks debate

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid caused a huge stir over his interaction with his first son, Boluwatife, at his late mother's wake.

A video surfaced on social media showing Wizkid with Bolu. In the clip, the young boy was walking in the crowd when his father spotted him and gave him a hug.

Some netizens seemed to believe there was no warmth between the father and son in the video.

Source: Legit.ng