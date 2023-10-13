Wizkid and his family members are on their way to give his late mum a befitting final burial

In a viral video online, the singer's mum's body exited the church first, and Wizkid, his sisters and their aged father followed

The family proceeded gently and in a sober mood after their father, and Wizkid's first son, Tife, was seen holding the singer's third son, Zion

Wizkid's late mum, Madam Juliana Morayo Balogun, will finally be laid to rest on Friday, October 13.

Following the funeral service, the singer and his family gently made their way out of the church, behind the coffin, in a sober mood.

Wizkid's aged dad gingerly climbed down the stairs, supported by his children. The singer's first son, Boluwatife, stood beside him, holding Zion, the third son from a different mother.

Their matching fits scream luxury even though the entire family is mourning the tragic death of their matriarch.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to videos from Wizkid's mother's burial

Read comments and opinions from his fans and followers below:

_spirine_olives:

"Online people and unnecessary drama, I hope they see that this family is United as Bolu is holding Zion’s hand and leave them to mourn in peace and live their lives gently and in love, God rest his mum’s soul."

adekaz_87:

"Wizkid and boluwatife side by side."

chidimma.aleke:

"Wow….the resemblance ehhh. May the good lord console them."

hauwa_sugamama:

"Who else saw Bolu holding Zion? Family is everything..May her soul rest in peace"

mz_monalisaberry:

"Boluwatife looks like his dad too much."

dor___een:

"May God comfort the husband and the family."

official_vickysplash:

"Wizkid and his son like brothers."

splendour_i_onuma:

"My condolence to the entire Balogun family."

realopeolofin:

"I like how bolu positon is positioning beside his father the first born can never be scraped away even if na wereh born am even if the man no marry the mama a man’s first born is always the firstborn omo nla omo baba E "

realopeolofin:

"Bolu don tall reach him papa oo our unmarried wife sha Dey follow up and down am I the only one noticing how she’s guiding territory."

dollargirldice:

"Internet in-laws, I hope you see Bolu and Zion holding hands."

Wizkid's son pays tribute to late grandma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's first son joined other grandkids on stage to pay tribute to their late grandmother.

In his short speech, Boluwatife said he knew the late matriarch was now an angel and would be watching over him.

Wizkid's sons from his manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, were also on stage.

