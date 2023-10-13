A new video has emerged on social media from the wake service of Wizkid’s mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun

The clip showed the moment Wizkid stood up from his seat to go and console his first son, Bolu, who was crying

Bolu’s mother Shola Ogudu and Wizkid joined hands to console the young boy and Nigerians reacted to the video

Top Nigerian singer Wizkid Ayo Balogun’s mother’s burial has continued to make headlines as videos from the event spread across social media.

A new video emerged online showing the Grammy-winning musician consoling his first son, Boluwatife at the event.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that many Nigerians claimed there was a lack of chemistry between the singer and his son after a short clip of their interaction surfaced on social media.

Nigerians react to video of Wizkid standing up to console Bolu at mum's burial. Photos: @officialgboahtv

In a new development, another video showed the moment Wizkid noticed that his first son, Bolu, was crying at his mum’s burial and he stood up from his seat to go and console the young child.

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, who was also present at the occasion was seen consoling her son before the music superstar walked up to them and joined in.

The Mummy Mi crooner bent down to his son’s level and put his body around his own to console him.

Nigerians react to new video of Wizkid consoling Bolu at his mum’s burial

The new video of Wizkid consoling his son Bolu as he cried at his mother’s burial sparked a series of reactions online. Many netizens called out other social media users who tried to say Wizkid did not love the young boy as they defended the music star’s love for his children.

Read some of their comments below:

endylight1:

“World people that are quick to judge oya come and see ooooo. Is there no connection in this one?”

tufab:

“So those that were crying before. Now you see the part you wanted to see. How do you feel? Has it added any money to your account or food to your table. Focus on yourself. Wizkid’s family is alright.”

simeon.delight:

“Haters no go see this one o na rubbish dem go dey find up and down.”

Swag_omoluabi:

“So, where are those criticizing him on the previous post? If no be ment, why would you judge people based on a short video?"

juanpresh:

“I don't know when Nigerians will learn to respect people's privacy and quit assuming they know everything happening in people's lives' just because of few pictures and videos they see online... Y'all should give these celebrities a breathing space mek thunder no fire una.”

thatbeardediboboy:

“He must be the closest to the granny since he’s based in Nigeria.”

ugo.the.man:

“Social media, always quick to judge. People that think reasonably are really not much.”

mr_cashie_:

“E no go better for all of you wey talk say wiz no care about BOLU.”

quinnorganicskincare:

“This man loves his kids, you people should stop hating.”

fatzytharealest:

“Are you all satisfied now ? Let’s move on.”

isiomaa199:

“He was very close to his grandma. Such a painful situation.”

glitz_farms:

“Thank God for this video.”

Wizkid gives speech at mum's wake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid gave an emotional speech at his late mother's wake service.

According to the Mummy Mi crooner, he has no way to properly explain the pain that he feels, and it is impossible for it to go away.

Speaking further, Wizkid also called his mother’s death the deepest pain he has ever felt in his life. He prays God comforts him, his siblings and other members of their family.

