Nigerian singer Wizkid has continued to leave his fans and netizens in a chokehold following moments of him at his mother’s burial

Legit.ng reported that the Made in Lagos hitmaker held the funeral wake ceremony of his late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, on October 12

However, a striking video showed Wizkid and his siblings lighting a candle during the event as he expressed his love for his mum

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has successfully laid his beloved mother to rest.

Several videos from the lavish funeral ceremony have been shared on social media as netizens join the singer in mourning.

Wizkid lit a candle on his mother's coffin. Credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

One of such videos showed the moment the Ojuelegba crooner lit a candle for his mother.

While lighting the candle that was placed on his mother’s coffin, the singer expressed the emptiness he felt knowing she was gone forever.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I’m lost without you, Mom. I love you so much. I love you,” he said.

See the video below:

Wizkid’s video of lighting a candle for mum spurs tears

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@natty_crownkinq:

"Mehn this Sht really hit man so hard, I pray God gives him the strength to scale pass this time."

@Bibigram_:

"Take heart Biz Wiz . Our prayers are out for you . She lives on."

@2skyB:

"Stay strong Idolo."

@TheNaijaNerd:

"We Davido fans are with wizkid, we wish him and his family all the peace and comfort possible."

@West30BG07:

"God I’m scared to witness this stuff even wiz de cry omoh nobody like mother."

@Banksbaby07:

"Omo cold Dey catch me. I know how he feels."

Videos from Wizkid’s mum’s burial ceremony, Jada and his sons spotted

Nigerian international singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has laid his beloved mother, Madam Jane Dolapor, to rest with a lavish burial ceremony on October 12.

Legit.ng reported that the musician's family held a candlelight service for their deceased mother the night before the burial day.

Videos from the funeral rite service and ceremony went viral on the internet, showing the singer's sweet moment in the company of his sons and talent manager Jada P.

Source: Legit.ng