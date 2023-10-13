Emotions flowed freely at the wake service of Wizkid's late mother, Madam Juliana Morayo Balogun

The singer's first son, Bolu, paid his tribute alongside other grandchildren on stage at the ceremony

An emotional and sad Bolu was moved to tears as he said that his grandma would be watching over him from heaven

Videos from the wake service for the late mum of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, have surfaced on social media and are laden with emotions.

The singer's first son Bolu joined other grandkids on stage to pay tribute to their late grandmother.

In his short speech, Bolu said he knew the late matriarch was now an angel and would be watching over him.

Wizkid's sons from his manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, were also on stage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bolu's video

While some people sympathised with the young boy who had just lost his grandmother, others pointed out how much Bolu had grown.

Read the comments below:

@Autocra17:

"Thanks to Mrs J.M Balogun for giving us legend."

@i_am_vickyd:"

"That small boy has grown. He's taller than Wizkid already."

@collinscollin77:

"Boluwatife has grown. He's already taller than wizkid."

@Hardeyslim__:

"Tife and Wizzy has same height already."

@tifechase:

"Wetin concern smallest bird! Him just dey play with shekere dey go."

@Olamilekan_121:

"My gee is sad mehn."

@Zeeebaybeh:

"Aww bolu"

@Abdou_llahibig7:

"Smart boy always "

@Badboyyank:

"The last 5 secs is emotional."

@OdunugaAyuba:

"Wiz is down mehnnnnnnnnn."

@Toluwalase30:

"What of AYODEJI jnr?Dem no bring am along?"

@Nosafix:

"Who gets Ayo's mom's handle? That woman needs to be dragged. How could she hold back Ayo not to be here."

Wizkid cries at mum's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was seen crying hard at his late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun’s burial.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at his late mum’s wake, which was held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Wizkid was seen struggling to hold it together as he mourned.

Wizkid, who was said to be the only son of his parents, sat beside his partner, Jada P, at his mum’s wake service.

