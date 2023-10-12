Nigerian singer Wizkid recently lost his mum, and he flew into the country to give her a befitting burial

The singer's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has taken to social media to mourn the tragic loss

Jada shared a photo of Wizkid's mum and affirmed that she'll forever remain in their hearts

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, has joined millions of Nigerians to publicly mourn the death of his mum.

Wizkid's Jada joined in mourning the death of his mum. Photo credit: @naijaonthego/@jada_p

In a post on her page on X, formerly Twitter, the mum of two put up a photo of the late Balogun matriarch and noted that she will remain in the hearts of her loved ones.

Wizkid's mum will be laid to rest on Friday, October 13.

View the tweet below:

Netizens sympathise with Jada and Wizkid

Jada's post was greeted with mixed reactions, and netizens dropped condolence messages. Read comments below:

@Shawnifee:

"May you all be comforted."

@Homiebishop:

"Star mama. She gave the world a gift they wouldn’t ever forget (Starboy) Rest in peace mama."

@skye_wonder:

"Makes me remember “Wizkid- Mummy Mi” song."

@ONLY1EMIZO:

"God be with y’all ."

@Projectkid110:

"God will be with the family."

@nnaezema:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@FruityofAbuja:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@sebiosaheed2:

"Forever in our hearts!️"

@kingmarvell01:

"In our heart is where you will live for eternity and you will be remembered forever. Mrs JM Balogun."

@West30BG07:

"Shame on you so you don’t have any joined picture with her to post here you’re screenshotting her picture like this to post for clout shame on you."

@timi_of_lagos:

"Just calm down with dis your wife duties. We never see ring for your hand Rip mummy wizkid ."

@Waveboyoshey_:

"Forever in our hearts she already did great and served her purpose by giving us Wizkid "

