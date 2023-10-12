Ace Nigerian filmmaker Femi Adebayo has set social media on fire after clips of the actor's latest whip went viral

The Jagun Jagun actor seems to be on a roll at the moment as he joins the elite few who own a G-Wagon

The movie star got people talking online after he shared a clip of his G-Wagon online while giving his fans a tour of the car's interior

Renowned movie maker and actor Femi Adebayo is not playing at all as he seems set to end 2023 on a high after clips of his new ride, a G-Wagon 2022 model, went viral online.

The Jagun Jagun actor isn't famous for showing off or displaying his wealth online.

Fans react as Femi Adebayo acquires a new ride. Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

But has got people talking after he shared clips of his newly acquired G-Wagon 2022 model on his social media pages.

Dream it! Drive it!

Femi took the celebration a notch higher with the caption he shared online and a tour video of the car.

He wrote:

"When you dream unique, you stay unique! Dream it! Drive it!"

See the video on Femi Adebayo's page:

See the reactions the viral video stirred online

Here are some of the comments the tour video stirred online:

@demmy_more:

"Congratulations."

@chefbiicateringservices:

"Egbon mi ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Boda Femi."

@amiwwal:

"Omo toba sise dedeee…. Congratulations sir."

@woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Congratulations!!!❤️."

@toyeenemperor:

"Congratulations sir."

@jiganbabaoja:

"Congratulations my mayor ❤️."

@adeolugboyega1:

"Congratulations bro❤️."

@t_love_miami:

"JAGUN JAGUN tide."

@stone_boy_dicon:

"BIG CONGRATULATIONS SIR MAYOR ALLAH BLESS YOU MORE SIR"

@yeyetinubu:

"You work very hard and you deserve it."

@iamnino_b:

"More more baba ."

Femi Adebayo’s response to critic who dragged Jagun Jagun stirs emotions

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Femi Adebayo reacted to comments made by a movie critic who blasted his Netflix original, Jagun Jagun, as mediocre and overhyped.

In a viral tweet, an X (formerly Twitter) user identified as Bayo Otedola claimed he had just watched Jagun Jagun and condemned those hyping it online.

In reaction to the tweet, Femi Adebayo appreciated the critic for watching the movie while pleading with his fans not to insult Bayo.

Source: Legit.ng