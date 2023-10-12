Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently welcomed her third child, a boy, and she shared the news on social media

In a new post on her page, the actress shared a video of her newborn baby as she prayed over him at the hospital

While some fans and colleagues of Uche Ogbodo congratulated her, others queried her intent for making the video

Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo has stirred reactions on social media with a new post featuring her new baby.

The actress recently welcomed her bundle of joy and gave a short testimony on her Instagram page.

Uche Ogbodo prays for her son in video Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In a hospital robe, Uche held her son in her arms, paced around the room and prayed over him intensely.

In her caption, the actress noted that she is the only one who knows what God did for her.

"Only Thanksgiving to God of the Whole Universe from this Praying Mum ❤️Only I know what you have done for me, I do not take it for granted. Thank you my Baba God."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo's video

The actress' post sparked mixed reactions on social media. Read some of the comments below:

ritadominic:

"Congrats dear ❤️"

bolajiogunmola:

"Congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️❤️"

thezonebars:

"Praying on cameras meaning it’s gonna be edited, delete and redo, filters if possible. Anyway you be nollywood star so it ok."

naijabrandinfluencer:

" I can’t wait to hold him. My prince "

sasha_itota:

"So what do u want us to do now that you are praying, we should tell u thank u, Weldon, or send u money for praying???"

yvites_88:

"How will I take you serious Uche?? who prays and make a video congratulations "

officialyetundebakare:

"Congratulations once again ♥️♥️♥️ May God answer all your prayers ♥️"

official_dacoster:

"God is the ultimate ❤️"

bellepeauworld:

"Congratulations dear!!na who never go this journey dey take God play!!"

judyaustin1:

"God is with you and our little king sis❤️❤️❤️❤️"

vintage_wardrobe76:

"Congratulations once again mami ❤️❤️❤️ To God be the glory."

ericogaga:

"It ended in Praise , Our God is too faithful to fail ❤️❤️❤️ , Congratulations "

