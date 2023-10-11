Nigerians have expressed immense joy over reports that singer Davido and his wife Chioma have welcomed a set of twins

An old viral photo got netizens jubilating and the singer had to call people to order

Davido then posted a new photo about his music festival and fans have flooded his comment section with requests to see his kids

Several Nigerians have taken to Davido's comment section with a plea that he cancels a viral old photo with a new one.

This comes amid reports that the singer welcomed a set of twins with his wife Chioma in the US.

Fans congratulate Davido over reports of welcoming twins Photo credit: @davidpo

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable crooner had to urge netizens to stop posting an old photo of him and Chioma and the proceeded to announce his music festival on Instagram.

While fans congratulated Davido, they also begged him to share a photo of his children for the world to see.

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate and beg Davido

bhaddie_wunmi:

"Nothing concern me concern this postpost twins for us."

simeon.delight:

"Baba ibeji ❤️"

olaaina_:

"Baba Ibeji wallahi the name fit you."

olobadagzy:

"Congratulations Baba Ibeji. We Welcome 30BG Twins Warriors To The Geng "

barbiecruz_2:

"We still Dey wait for new pictures oo if nah old pictures Dey circulate as u talk Baba ibeji "

radiogad:

"Papa Ejima we congratulate u "

bwoy____cute:

"Na true say you born twins Abi na rumor? Coz me don Dey price cow already oo."

girlie__vi:

"Baba ibeji lets go❤️❤️❤️"

kirahofficialgram:

"It was so sad we lost Ifeanyi this month last year and this same month,God blesses both of them with TWO BABIES!!!! ❤️"

wizkid_blogger_:

"Congratulations on Your Twins OBO"

kekere012:

"Baba ejima abeg post ejima make we see them."

oreoluwa_collectionsng:

"Na the twins make me run ‍♀️ come this comment section Bless up Baba Ibeji "

smart_jewellery1:

"Baba ejima ❤️❤️ Congratulations OBO to the world."

