Chibuike Gabriel aka Untouchable Comedies has announced his latest success story on social media, a new house

The skit maker shared a post on his Instagram page, showing off different angles of his mansion

Fans and colleagues of the comedian have flooded his page with congratulatory messages and good wishes

Skit maker Untouchable Comedies has splurged millions on getting a roof over his head and he shared the good news on social media.

The comedian showed off the exterior of the huge house, and posed in front of it, flaunting the keys in his hand.

Netizens congratulate Untouchable Comedies Photo credit: @untouchable_comediess

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Untouchable Comedies revealed his story is from grass to grace.

He wrote:

"Came from nothing to owning mansions."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Untouchable Comedies

Fans and colleagues of the skit maker sent i n their congratulatory messages. Read comments below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"Congratulations my person "

prince_dstn:

"Congratulations untouchable money!!!!"

kent_thehuzler:

"How do I tell the world that I shared behind a camera with you..God is wonderful..Congratulations ❤️"

phat_fifi_:

"God where una dey see this money?"

iam_godwin111:

"Congratulations boss as I dey congratulate everyone e go reach my turn ❤️"

deacon_famous:

"Congratulations brotherly❤️"

twinzzyofficial:

"Omo this one pass mansion ooh na family house congratulations my boss more big wins ahead ❤️❤️"

chekwasmichaels:

"Who dey!!!!! congratulations man! Well-done

andropod_official:

"I am happy for you mehn !!! Congratulations Untouchable ❤️❤️❤️"

winifavour_:

"God knows say I go must enter dis entertaining industry congrats "

mi_racle7671:

"Wow God is wonderful congratulations to you sir "

posipablo_entertainer:

"So glad to see this❤️❤️More congratulations to come Only one Untouch❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng