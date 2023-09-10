Actress Uche Ogbodo has thrown her weight behind her colleague Moyo Lawal amid her viral private video

Uche, who shared a fun video of her and Moyo with some friends, reassured the actress with a motivational message

This has, however, triggered massive reactions as many took to the acress' comment section to drag her

Amid actress Moyo Lawal's leaked tape drama, her colleague Uche Ogbodo has shared a reassuring message to the latter.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Uche shared a fun video of her with Moyo and some friends as she gave advice to her followers.

Uche Ogbodo encourages Moyo Lawal.

Source: Instagram

"SHAME TO BAD PEOPLE ! Be Careful Out there guys !@moyolawalofficial We Love you , God loves you The Biggest," Uche wrote in her caption.

See her post below:

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo reassures Moyo Lawal

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Uche Ogbo's fun video with Moyo Lawal and others. See them below:

officiall_vickyy:

"Then don watch the video tire."

toba_joe:

"Person wey dey hail her don watch the video tire."

zaztoxic:

"This sister Uche Too dey quick show motivational support self ,udo✅."

mansurahbilal:

"Very shameless people."

luchi_oluchiii's profile picture

"Nawa but she say make he forcus for d video nah Nah her plan person d!e??"

luchyxta:

"Mtchew…you pple and hypocrisy."

pompingtonero:

"It's a pity what the society is turning into. An adult with pubic hair will come online and be supporting rubb!sh all in the name of solidarity. Why not make your own video and post since you are in support."

zaza_coin:

"Which one be God lives you de biggest we love u lol person die?"

lolacweetie:

"Hnmmmm! How this people think it will pass by and feel they are second Kim Kardashian..... They way this sht will surface again i pray she has the mind."

Uche Maduagwu calls on AGN to suspend Moyo Lawal

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Maduagwu called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to suspend Moyo Lawal over her leaked tape.

In a viral video, Uche described Moyo's action as unacceptable and embarrassing.

The actor stressed that Moyo has some explanations to give.

