Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has caused a stir after sharing additional information about her pregnancy

The movie star displayed her bare stomach in a new video while announcing that she is expecting twins

The news was met with mixed reactions from netizens with some of them saying she should not have revealed the information online

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is back in the news after she announced that she is expecting twins.

The heavily pregnant movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself at the hospital while checking for the genders of her children.

Mixed reactions as Uche Ogbodo announces she's pregnant with twins. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

In the video, the movie star’s huge stomach was on display as she underwent an ultrasound. A sonographer was seen in the room as they tried to check on the babies in Uche Ogbodo’s stomach.

The video was accompanied by a caption where the actress admitted that her pregnancy has been a challenging one so far and she is counting down the days till she finally gives birth.

She wrote:

“This is Yet one of my most Challenging Journeys so Far in Pregnancy but I’m so excited as the Weeks Draw Closer. I am Spirit Filled Cos God’s Love is Overwhelming.”

See the video below:

In the comment section of the post, Uche Ogbodo’s friend and actress, Moyo Lawal, expressed surprise that she was actually pregnant with twins.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Reactions as Uche Ogbodo reveals she’s pregnant with twins

The news of Uche Ogbodo’s twin pregnancy was met with a series of mixed reactions online. While many netizens rejoiced with her, others felt it was dangerous for her to share the news online.

Read some of their comments below:

Oro.____:

“Some of u are not scared....God protect u.”

chitherealtor:

“So Amazing. Safe delivery hun.”

onyekachidera117:

“If na white people do am, una go there to aww, but see you people attacking an excited mother. Ndi ara.”

Onometypical:

“This is one of the biggest reason a woman shld be respected. Even if ur wife dey fck up sometimes, if u remember what she went through during pregnancy u go just over look.”

enoxy_xy:

“Awwwn! Congratulations to her, may she deliver the babies in good health.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“This shouldn’t be on social media, I’m sorry‍♀️.”

leaddyskincare:

“Omo,things people do for content. I wish her safe delivery.”

Yo_ur_pearl:

“Una to dey reveal too many things for this social media oo congratulations to her.”

Mamee_ola:

“I sha no bide the idea of telling online people things that are meant to be private. the Nigerian in me wouldn’t allow I fear my village people pass anything.”

foodbowlng:

“You will deliver like the Hebrew momma….. can’t wait to carry babies.”

