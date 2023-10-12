Videos from Wizkid's mum's candlelight procession, which took place in Lagos, have been trending online

One of the clips from the procession showed the moment Wizkid had to appeal to fans to calm down as they kept chanting his name

The video has since stirred reactions online as netizens appealed to fans to let the singer mourn his mum in peace

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has been making headlines since returning to the country for his mum Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun's burial.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Wizkid was spotted with his sisters at their mum's candlelight procession in Lagos.

Video of Wizkid with fans during his mum's candlelight procession.

A clip from the procession has also caused a stir, showing some of the challenges celebrities have to go through, even during private moments with their families.

The video showed Wizkid appealing to fans to calm down as they kept chanting his name during what should have been a moment of respect for his late mother.

Internet users react as Wizkid begs fans to calm down

VikkiP99:

"Baba still dey for everyone."

honest30bgfan_:

"Omo tell me why you no go like this guy? Even as him no Dey good mood he still cares about his fans, big wiz forever."

BabaRoyan:

"Those ones hailings and shouting no come any tributes! They re simply hailing for some share of Wiz Rabas."

virgin_slime:

"Wizkid go be like make una calm down na my mama candle night no be show fc wey no get chills Prayer up for president."

Printsallday1:

"Can’t Nigerians be civilized for once… let the man mourn his mom in peace for Godsake."

joyMart14:

"Omo wizkid is humble."

When will Wizkid's mum be buried?

Legit..ng previously reported that the wake and tribute night for Wizkid's mum would take place on Thursday, October 12, followed by a funeral service on Friday, October 13.

The singer's mum was survived by her husband, Alhaji M.O Balogun and four children.

In a reaction, a fan said:

"Yass wizzy FC let choose aso ebi-color choose your color under my comment section majority carry the vote oo I choose rainbow color."

