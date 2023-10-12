A video of a young lady who attended Wizkid's mum's candlelight procession in Lagos has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, the young lady was seen acting quite unusual and excited after she sighted Wizzy's Lambo

In the video sighted, the young lady could be seen and heard shouting, 'See my baby's car', 'Wiz for a reason'

A young Nigerian lady who recently attended Wizkid's mum's candlelight procession has sparked reactions online after a clip of her losing her mind after sighting Wiz's Lamborghini.

In the viral clip shared online, the lady could be seen jumping up and down, calling out Wiz's name and tagging him as her baby.

Video of young female fan that attended Wizkid's mum's candlelight procession. Photo credit:@olofofonaija/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The clip stirred emotions online as fans slammed the young lady for getting overly excited and using such sober moments to chase clout.

"Big Wiz! It's a Lambo for a reason!" - Young lady says

One of the catchphrases the young lady used that got people talking was her repetitively saying, "It a Lambo for a reason" instead of "Big Wiz for a reason."

The young lady could also be heard describing Wizzy as her baby. This comment stirred a bit of chaos as people were quick to ask if she didn't have a man in life.

Watch the excited fan lose her mind after seeing Wizkid's car:

See some of the reactions that the video stirred online

Here are some of the responses that trailed the viral clip of the young lady:

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"People Dey mourn this one Dey find car to chase clout with."

@officialgaiuschiroma:

"Na candle light she go and so...u way talk am don touch Lamborghini before."

@fear_god0:

"Your real baby will be out there and be like what am I?"

@balogunmoore1:

"For candlelight ?? e sure for me say na Wizkid this werey find go no be candlelight ️."

@__retired_agbero:

"Na candle light you go o."

@entertainment__galore:

"She won't do like this when she sees korope,this life no balance."

@ybs38baby_:

"I swear if my babe fit dey do like this omo we go break up o. No cap."

@absom16:

"De play, this one no Sabi her daddy abi na her bby. Sha don't break the side mirror make u no follow candle night enter kirikiri."

@mashaloflife:

"Wiz is mourning his mom one ewu is here forming familiarity."

@iree_oluwaa:

"But how them allow her get close to the car sef."

Video of Wizkid talking to his fans at his mum's candlelight procession trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Wizkid talking to his fans, who were chanting his name at his mum's candlelight procession.

Wizkid and his sisters were spotted at their mum's procession in Lagos, around Surulere, where it was held.

A clip from the procession has also caused a stir, showing some of the challenges celebrities have to go through, even during private moments with their families.

