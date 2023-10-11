Wizkid's late mum will be buried on October 13, but ahead of the funeral service, the singer and his family are holding a candlelight procession

In viral videos online, Wizkid and his people wore matching black shirts with a photo of his late mum

They held on to candles as they sang sober songs of worship while Wizkid leaned back, looking heartbroken

The preparation for the burial of singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid's mum Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun has kicked off.

Ahead of her funeral service on Friday, October 13, the singer and his family held a candlelight procession in her honour.

In viral videos sighted online, Wizkid was seen in a sober mood holding a candle like others.

The procession sang songs of worship as they rocked matching black shirts bearing photos of the singer's late mum.

See videos below:

Netizens sympathize with Wizkid

The videos got people sending their best wishes to the singer, read some comments below:

iamgjrl_:

"My man looks so sad and tired already "

fowosere_funds:

"Wizkid is so hurt , may God give him fortitude to move on."

mightyprayger:

"Oh No, Rest on mother of a Starboy,, Legend and Popsy.'

flameoceanstech:

"And wizkid no post am ooo, but una expect an to post mohbad."

taiwowire01:

"Wizz is not happy."

big__rikky_090:

"Candle night for old woman ke rest on mama popsy."

__officialbree222:

"Zoogeria mumu people... you people won’t allow him walk in peace make noise up and down like fo*ls."

queen_annastacyp:

"God protect this family."

sucexman:

"No single pride right there just humility and humanity."

lagospeach:

"That black shirt is prolly the cheapest he ever wore in a minute."

nheemhat:

"Wizkid sef don lean person wey no get body before "

Wizkid arrives Nigeria for mum's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid, is back in his hometown, Lagos, ahead of his mother's burial set to take place on October 13.

A wake and tribute would be held in Wizkid's mother's honour on October 12, while the funeral would occur the following day.

The funeral service will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

