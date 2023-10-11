Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, took social media abuzz with his return home over the burial of his late mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun

The Afrobeats international star was spotted in the company of his entourage and security guard as he landed in Nigeria

A video of the singer back home to honour his late mother one last time has spurred tonnes of heartwarming reactions on social media

Nigerian international sensation Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is back in his hometown, Lagos, ahead of his mother's burial set to take place on October 12.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a wake and tribute will be held in Wizkid's mother's honour on October 12, while the funeral will occur the following day.

Wizkid returns to Lagos for mother's burial Credit: @wizkidayomedia

The funeral service will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wizkid in Lagos

However, a viral clip captured when the Afrobeats star entered Lagos with his entourage to honour his mother one last time.

The Ojuelegba crooner was seen in the company of his security guards and some family and friends. within

See the video below

Wizkid's arrival in Lagos sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some heartwarming comments below:

mobola0609:

"King is fvcking back❤️."

sparkle_and_shine_jewelry:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace amen ."

dcwayy_xvi:

"Make e sha ask@for my Aza Abeg."

lisacomedian:

"Try and change brother and look for banky w know matter what may be between you guys."

slimrossa:

"Greatest of all time, No noise geng ❤️."

codedstyle247:

"If anyone won go Big wiz party, let me be the one to sew the native for you ."

mightyprayger:

"Who do this video need serious bitting ."

oluwa.segun_016:

"God see you on and I ask you shey wizkid will be there you give no response."

Wizkid's fan causes a stir with tribute to singer's mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how one of Wizkid's fans went the extra mile to pay tribute to the singer's mum.

The viral picture showed a tattoo with the date Wizkid's mum died on the fan's thigh.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Wetin you wan come do for your own mama? Omo una dey try oh."

