Wizkid's family has released the funeral arrangement for the singer's late mother Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun

According to details provided on a viral flyer, the wake keep and tribute night will take place on Thursday, October 12, followed by a funeral service on Friday, October 13

The recent update has stirred reactions from many of Wizkid's fans amid his silence on social media

Months after Music star Wizkid's mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed on, the singer's family has released details on her funeral arrangement.

A flyer sighted by Legit.ng on social media revealed the deceased's wake keep and tribute night will take place on Thursday, October 12, followed by a funeral service on Friday, October 13, at RCCG City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wizkid's mum wake keep to take place on October 12. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's mum was survived by her husband, Alhaji M.O Balogun, four children, namely Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Balogun, Olubusayo Balogun, and Ayodeji Balogun 'Wizkid', and her grandchildren.

See the viral flyer below:

Fans react to Wizkid's mum's funeral arrangement

See some of their reactions below:

cletus_annie_oge:

"Keep resting mama Wiz."

seun_dreams:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

kiddiesspal.ng:

"Yass wizzy FC let choose aso ebi-color choose your color under my comment section majority carry the vote oo I choose rainbow color."

miz_okikiola:

"Rest well mamaWizkid FC for life."

man.down001:

"Loosing someone you love is very painful, may we not lose our parents/love ones we dey for Wizkid no shaking."

mz_esheza:

"I pray he stays strong , that’s the love of his life."

d_realsolz:

"She enjoyed the fruit of her labour. It’s now time for rest. May her soul rest in perfect peace!"mimie_0011's profile picture

mimie_0011:

"Person wey no post he mama una Dey complain say he no post mohbad…allow him breath now don’t suffocate my baby."

Wizkid's fans causes a stir with tribute to singer's mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how one of Wizkid's fans went the extra mile to pay tribute to the singer's mum.

The viral picture showed a tattoo with the date Wizkid's mum died on the fan's thigh.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Wetin you wan come do for your own mama? Omo una dey try oh."

Source: Legit.ng