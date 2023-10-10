Tacha has been dragged a Twitter user for throwing her weight behind the parents who insulted their daughter over an iPhone

According to the Twitter user, Tacha didn't have loving parents, which was why she tattoed Davido on her breast at 19

The lady's tweet has since gone viral, sparking different reactions on social media as others joined her in dragging Tacha

The viral video of a young girl being insulted by her parents for asking for an iPhone has continued to trigger different reactions online.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha supported the parents' action.

Lady claims Tacha didn't have loving parents. Credit: @symplytacha @davido

Twitter user drags Tacha

However, an X, formerly Twitter, user identified as PamToYou, has dragged Tacha over her opinion on the viral video.

Pam, who quoted Tacha's tweet, reminded the reality star of how she used to twerk on Instagram and had tattooed Davido’s head on her breast at 19.

She tweeted:

“If you had loving parents, you would not tattoo davido on your breast at 19, you were twerking on IG for handouts at her age, talk another thing."

In another tweet, she wrote:

I don’t care if they gave her or not, financial struggle is Normal but the emotional abuse, the slt shaming bc a child asked you for phone??? What happened to No??? If you find nothing wrong with what they said, you need psychological evaluation,"

See the tweets below:

Netizens react as Twitter user drags Tacha

See some of their comments below:

dammiedammie35:

"Omoh! This tweet really caused problem o."

NuJhayhne:=

"lmao i love this reply please don’t fold."

MikeUbaka:

"Vawulence in the kitchen...be like Tacha fans never see this tweet."

Kella_TheTechDj:;

"Her fans don’t even know how to defend her cos they no dey comment section at all."

itsneme:

"This clapback went to Havard school."

Man offers iPhone 6 to girl insulted by parents

In another report via Legit.ng, a man offered an iPhone 6 to a Nigerian girl who was insulted by her parents for requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift.

The girl became a trending topic after she shared a recording of her parents raining insults over her request.

Flaunting an iPhone 6 online, @ukange_davidx said he wanted to give it to the girl and requested that she DM him.

