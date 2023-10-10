A TikTok video of a young woman’s birthday surprise from her husband has gone viral

The woman was in a public place, dressed to impress, when she received a cash gift from a stranger

She was holding the money when she felt someone behind her and turned around to see who it was

A heartwarming video of a woman’s birthday surprise from her loving husband has gone viral on TikTok, the popular social media platform.

The woman was in a public place, dressed to impress, when she received a generous cash gift from a mysterious stranger.

Husband surprises wife in another country. Photo credit: TikTok/@nadasurprise

Source: TikTok

She was holding the crisp notes in her hand when she felt a gentle tap on her shoulder. She turned around to see who it was and was stunned to find her boyfriend smiling at her.

He had planned the whole thing as a special surprise for her birthday, coming all the way from United States.

The video has received thousands of views and comments from TikTok users who were touched by the romantic moment.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Njeriras reacted:

"Team ambulance let's wow wow."

Taliatasha783 said:

"But God why?? until when willlbe woowing other peoples relationship .can someone please romance my comment maybe l'll get my SOulmate."

Cherishslimzy wrote:

"If you know you watch More than 10times let gather here."

Okot:

"Team reptiles let's find our way to the lake ooo,eeeeehhh seee."

M vy:

"The chair understood the assignment."

Christabella0:

"The chair is more sensible than my ex."

User4728583690263:

"This is what we called surprise, not you go prepare food than yoU say surprise."

Nma QG:

"This is the kind of love I've been wishing since childhood, painful I didn't get it in marriage,l just want to feel special for once in my life."

Shiru:

"I can never drop money...no matter how suprised l am."

Mady B Bayoh:

"See the joy in her face. It shows how straight forward she is. Lucky bro."

Source: Legit.ng