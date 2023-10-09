A Nigerian lady regretted ever asking her father for iPhone 8 as a birthday gift as the man got so angry

The man wondered why she was concerned with using an iPhone when she was still at home and no university admission

The child tried to keep calm in a video that has got many people emotional about the way she was treated

A lady who is still hunting for university admission asked her father for an iPhone 8 in celebration of her birthday and hell broke loose.

The father got so angry and scolded her. The man said that the child ought to be thinking about how her future would be better instead of using an iPhone.

The lady tried not to cry as her father complained. Photo source: @_prettyy._.yorubagirl

Girl asked father for iPhone 8

The lady tried to remain calm as the father said his future is not secure with the child, thanking God she was not his only child.

As the man spoke, his wife joined in reprimanding the child. Many Nigerians who saw her video felt sorry for the girl; some said they would give her a phone.

Watch the video below:

Belladon said:

"You will gain admission and you will use more than iPhone 8. Just leave them o."

kikii said:

"Because of iphone 8? omo please keep your head up you're more than what they say."

Gentuuu said:

"Cause of iPhone 8. Omo sorry."

Seun said:

"I know you don’t know me but do you mind if I buy you the iPhone 8."

Chi___Som said:

"Fr tho..this is really frustrating..the gaslighting is much…I’ve been in this situation multiple times."

coco said:

"You have a future. You are worth everything. Your future is gold."

Abibat said:

"Omo a simple no would have been just fine."

Nic0l3tt3 said:

"I can’t wait till you are financially independent, when you are RUN."

sophie said:

"Omo the fact you stayed calm I go don burst cry."

