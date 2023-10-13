Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Mercy Eke has given a sneak peek of the kind of luxurious life she lives

In a viral clip online, the reality star revealed her plan to change the interior decoration of her tastefully furnished home

In another post, she shared a voice note from her best friend advising her not to change anything in the house she has not lived in

BBNaija star Mercy Eke is in the league of the wealthy in Nigeria, and a viral post online confirms it.

In the clip, the reality star gave a sneak peek of a home she has not moved into, according to her best friend.

Mercy Eke shared a video of a house she had not moved into. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke/@famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Mercy revealed her taste had changed, and she would be changing a lot of things in the house, starting from the rugs.

She also shared a voice note from her best friend, urging her to live in the house for a while before making any changes.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Eke's video

The viral post sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians, as some called Mercy a humble millionaire. Read some comments online sighted below:

_obaseoyi:

"A very humble millionaire "

chief_zaddy001:

"Lol who cares sha … if you like change it and don’t live there … who cares ? Not me though "

prankhottiee:

"Mercy is low key a billionaire sha."

odogwunwa1:

"Exactly why she doesn't need that money. We gave it to the right person."

adorableesq:

"Believe everything on the internet at your own risk."

the13thvogue:

"My own bestie no Dey advice me well if na my bestie now, she go say make I change am."

delilah_ofthe_goodlife:

"A very secret wealthy babe."

godsentose:

"God see interior when person wan change #I just get this moneyyyyy."

official__bellarose:

"Friend wey get sense."

xiana_ria:

"We will now hear she lied about this too."

ujuonyekah2022:

"Na ikoyi home oo."

doriswealthy:

"Maybe pere wants to replace them."

Mercy Eke slams people attacking her accent

Legit.ng earlier reported that in an old interview with media personality Chude, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke addressed her accent and how she speaks.

The reality star has been dragged at different times on social media over how she pronounces words, which has been considered local.

In the video, Mercy revealed she did not attend the best of schools. She noted that she had her education in Owerri, Imo state, until her tertiary level.

Source: Legit.ng