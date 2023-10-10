A man has offered a different version of a smartphone to the young girl at the center of the iPhone 8 saga

The girl recorded her parents heavily insulting her for requesting an iPhone 8 from her dad ahead of her birthday

After her recording became a trending topic online, a man has now offered to give her an iPhone 6

A man has offered an iPhone 6 to the Nigerian girl who was blasted by her parents over an iPhone 8 smartphone.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the girl became a trending topic after she shared a recording of her parents raining insults on her because she asked her dad for an iPhone 8 for her forthcoming birthday.

The man said he has an iPhone 6 for her. Photo Credit: @ukange_davidx, @dammiedammie35

The girl's parents blasted her for requesting an iPhone when she was yet to gain admission into the university.

Flaunting an iPhone 6 on X, expressed his desire to give it to the girl and requested that she DM him. He wrote:

"If iPhone 6s is not too small for that girl that wants an iPhone 8

"She should dm !

"I got this for her."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on the iPhone 8 saga

@daryormoscow said:

"Has anyone adopted her? Instead of gifting her the iPhone, please adopt her oooo. It's very nice of you to buy the phone, but can she come and live with you? I think you will make a better guidance."

@TheOgbeniOpa said:

"Dem no overtalk bro. The girl don dey misbehave beforehand. Dem don store all her iya inside cooler before this day."

@bigOla_mide said:

"But those words are too much, something scope can do, just tell her you’ll get it for her when she get an admission, you know how many bicycle they promise my brother if he get first position?"

@mister_ade5 said:

"POV: what if the parents has done everything for her to enter into a good Uni and she hasn’t been all serious with it? Maybe that’s why they are that angry?"

@abazwhyllzz said:

"I always say this, parents should give birth to the number of children they can Carter for to avoid all this."

@awoman_engineer said:

"It’s not everything your parents must provide for you. The best way to approach this is to have majority of the money and ask for the balance. That’s what I do to get anything from my parents."

Tacha supports parents who insulted their daughter over iPhone 8

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tacha had thrown her weight behind the parents who insulted their teenage daughter over iPhone 8.

According to Tacha, something is wrong with anybody who condemns the parents for their words on their child. She noted that the young girl knew what would happen when she recorded her parents scolding her.

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, shared her hot take on the issue after the video went viral and became a trending topic.

