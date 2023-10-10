A supposed classmate of the girl asking her dad for an iPhone 8 has spoken up about her behaviour in school

The young man said that her dad's words were not totally out of place as the girl moved with people of questionable character in their tutorial centre

Nigerians thronged the classmate's comment section on Twitter as some doubted that he really knew the lady

More than 24 hours ago, the video of a daughter recording her parents's conversation as her father lashed at her for requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift went viral.

Many Nigerians who watched her clip had mixed reactions as they were divided into those who believed the man was harsh and people who faulted her.

The lady made a video with her classmates. Photo source: @_prettyy._.yorubagirl

Source: TikTok

iPhone 8 gift request trended

Among Nigerians who reacted to the girl's demand was a Twitter user (@_Deejay07) who claimed to be the girl's classmate at their JAMB tutorial college.

He said that the girl was unserious, as her father said. The man added that due to the girl's bad character, she was once banned from attending the tutorial, but her mother intervened and begged.

A part of his tweet read:

"Fridays some boys we go to field they will follow us and who do alot of bad things."

Read his post below:

He shared a video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Intrepid_RN said:

"Wow. This is the real example of "Don't judge by a side of the story'."

@PatoEner sad:

"Just imagine, May God not give us a child that will disgrace us as parents."

@AnjolaMr said:

"Homat tutorial students from last year know her very well. Peace doesn’t respect any teachers and she does not follow boys her age at all. After Friday they have the places they go instead of going home. Na dossa be this na."

@HeyEnigma said:

"What's exactly your point guy. Stay one place. You think parenting is easy till you get there."

@Es3os3 doubted his story:

"So you guys believe the faceless guy with not good evidence over someone that showed her face and evidence that her dad spoke down on her? Lol."

@SK_GRILZ said:

"This is what I’m saying….. see e get some approach a father will give to his child and you will know there is something else."

Father got 2023 MacBook for their daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a daughter was happy about the many provisions and a 2023 MacBook her father bought her.

She prided herself as her father's little girl and the last born of the house. Many people envied her online.

Source: Legit.ng