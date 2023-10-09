BBNaija star Tacha has now reacted to the iPhone 8 drama online after a girl asked her father for one as a birthday present

Tacha was displeased at Nigerians who were bashing the girls parents for their harsh words on their teenage daughter

The BBNaija star’s take on the issue raised more comments on social media as netizens shared their hot takes

Shortly after a video went viral of a young girl who got bashed by her parents for asking her for an iPhone 8, BBNaija star Tacha reacted to the issue online.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the teenager whose parents rained heavy insults on her for daring to ask them for an iPhone 8 as a birthday present when she had not yet gotten admission to the university.

Mixed reactions as BBNaija's Tacha speaks on parents who cursed their daughter over an iPhone 8. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The issue soon became a trending topic on social media after the video went viral and many netizens were divided on the matter.

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, also shared her hot take on the issue and she sided with the young girl’s parents.

According to Tacha, something is wrong with anybody who condemns the parents for their words on their child. She noted that the young girl knew what would happen when she recorded her parents scolding her.

The BBNaija star wrote:

“Anybody that has something wrong with what the parents said! something is legit wrong with you! For this child to record this conversation she actually knows what she’s doing.. But I know some waste men will still buy her that iPhone.”

See her tweet below:

Not stopping there, Tacha explained further in a voice message. According to her, people cannot claim to say the parents don’t love their daughter because she was in their car with them and she also had a phone that they probably bought for her. The BBNaija star added that she believes the girl gives her parents a lot of problems.

She said in part:

“If that girl’s parents did not like her, shey she go dey inside that AC car with them? If the parents did not like her would she have a phone that can make videos? You guys are trying to tell me that little girl did not know what she was doing, deliberately recording her parents talking? I’m sure that girl is giving her parents very serious problems.”

Listen to the full audio below:

Reactions trail Tacha’s comments on trending iPhone 8 drama

Tacha’s reaction to the iPhone 8 drama between a Nigerian parent and their daughter sparked mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Musq said the parents went overboard with their words:

Mide said the girl deliberately recorded her parents to post them on TikTok:

Ayomide said parents need to do better when it comes to communicating with their kids:

Desmond blamed both parents and child:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“What are you saying Tacha? Omo, kudos to her for giving that perspective to the world to see, sometimes we blame these girls for bowing to peer pressure, but how do the parents contribute to this! You don’t have to give your child the world if you don’t have, but love and care goes a long way in helping them stay focused.Say No to yeye parenting!”

Ladyque_1:

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong In asking her parents to buy phone for her.”

farm69_:

“Abeg, the way the parents talked was soooo wrong!!! It is important to correct in love. As children we’ve all made ignorant demands at some point. One thing I’m grateful for is that my mum never talked down on i & my sisters like that. She simply says Ayomi, you know we can’t afford that now, let’s go for something else. And I treat my younger sister EXACTLY like that. She’s a teenager, and has also asked me for ridiculous things but I lovingly correct her. We don’t gather mouth and destroy a child’s self esteem here.”

_phavvy:

“Lol,toxic? Have you met my mom her parents didn’t tell her anything,social media be making y’all sound like most of you where not brought up in an African home! my mama wey they spit out venom? Omo I don’t see anything wrong with what her parents said! I’ve heard worse and I’m a grown woman now, it didn’t reduce my self esteem or traumatize me! It’s just how Nigerian parents are, so y’all should rest Abeg.”

Callmedamy:

“He could tell her that without reducing her self esteem,your parents should be the least people to talk down on you…That isn’t good parenting.”

theanjolaoluwa:

“what can iphone 8 do that her phone can not do ? She even get phone she no thank God But her parents took it too far sha, but i can’t blame them, na only them know the kind frustration the girl don dy give them b4 now.”

