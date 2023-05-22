Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter, who turned six years old on May 6, 2023, disclosed her life ambitions

The Timeless crooner’s second daughter, Hailey, appeared to have had her school graduation recently, where she revealed her big dreams

In the video that circulated the internet, Hailey was seen at her school, addressing her teachers and schoolmates with a microphone

An adorable video of Nigerian superstar Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, found its way online.

In the viral clip, the singer’s daughter was seen in her graduation gown as she spoke about her dream ambition.

Davido's Hailey spoke of her dreams of being a basketball player. Credit: @tundeednut, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the presence of her teachers, parents, and schoolmates, Hailey disclosed that she wanted to be a renowned basketball player.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of Davido’s Hailey

After the video of Davido's daughter was posted online, netizens prayed for the little girl to achieve her dreams.

mrlilgaga:

"May her dreams not be cut short by height barriers."

_deagram:

"Davido will soon send her to basketball academy. Money makes things better."

kinky_vee:

"Awwwn.. but if na poor man pikin now she will scream I want to be a medical doctor or an engineer na them dey dey ambitious pass from childhood until the reality of life hits."

seun_dreams:

"Chai Hear the Adeleke accent, na tyre we dey roll during our time with guguru & epa in our pockets ."

eloka_eloka_:

"I remember when I said I will be a pilot when I grow up, look at me now, na food I dey serve for party."

eightys_08:

"Na only Naija ur dream no fit come true…when I was a kid na pilot I wan become ooo but Naija change my destiny."

Source: Legit.ng