Popular UK singer Ed Sheeran shook the internet with an unforgettable moment he had during a studio session with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran, during an interview, revealed the first time he got very high in his life was as a result of being around the Last Last hitmaker

Speaking further, the UK pop star shared his observations about Burna’s smoking habit, which garnered massive ridicule

Prominent UK superstar Ed Sheeran attracted the attention of Nigerians with a revelation he made about the Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

In a recent interview, the UK artist narrated a one-time experience he got really high and mentioned that it was as a result of being in the company of Last Last hitmaker.

Ed Sheeran speaks of one of o the moments Burna Boy made him experience a different level of highness Credit: @teddysphotos, @burnaboythegenre

Source: Instagram

Ed Sheeran said that was the first time he had seen a person “ingest" such an amount of "cake".

He further disclosed how he felt after that singular moment he shared with the self-acclaimed African giant.

Ed also remembered doing a gig later that day but being so high as soon as he stepped on stage.

Buran Boy, the UK pop star, released a single in 2022 titled For My Hand.

See the video of Ed Sheeran talking about Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran’s disclosure on Burna Boy sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled what netizens said. See their reactions below:

@bhadman_0001"

"Omoh Sheeran must have seen the most high."

@koregeous:

"Burna sef needs to chill with the weid. Everytime I see him, he’s got a fat blunt in his hands."

@davidD001001:

"I don't know why everybody is happy here but this ain't a bragging right. You can see Ed Sheeran wasn't comfortable with it and perhaps Excessive intake of everything ain't good ...Carbon monoxide for that matter."

@Omojonah69:

"I think Burnaboy loves kush more than he loves women."

@kwame_dwomoh:

"Knowing that Ed has hanged out with Snoop Dogg before makes it scary."

@i_amTeequay:

"Guess he didn’t know where the name Burna game from.. the name itself came from smoking."

Burna Boy speaks on getting inspired by Twitter

Nigerian International singer Burna Boy revealed that his seventh studio album, I Told Them, was inspired by his Twitter history.

According to Burna, he named his album ‘I Told Them’ after revisiting his old tweets and seeing that he had previously mentioned all the greatness he was living today.

Burna narrated how he went down the rabbit hole of his old tweets to realise that he had previously envisioned everything he was doing today.

Source: Legit.ng