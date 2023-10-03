Davido has finally dropped the visual for Feel, a hit song on his recently released Timeless album

TG Omori directed the video, as the DMW label boss had previously revealed it cost him N100 million

The singer released the video on Tuesday, October 3, stirring mixed reactions from netizens

After a long wait, music star Davido, on Tuesday, October 3, finally dropped the video for his song 'Feel', a track off his Timeless album.

Before the release, a snippet of the video shared by video director TG Omori had caused a stir on social media.

Taking to his official social media handles, Davido urged his fans to watch the new video, which he called a movie.

He wrote:

"FEEL Music Video Out NOW! Made a movie with this one, come watch with me on my Youtube and tell me how it makes you FEEL."

Watch the video:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that during an interview in March, Davido had bragged about spending “N100 million” on the video shoot.

Mixed reactions as Davido drops Feel video

See some of the comments that trailed Davido's new video below:

danielyoung6:

"Over hyped video.. TG omori stole concepts from Davido old video "Like dat".. 100 million in the mud."

italiandavido:

"Davido never disappoint."

wuraaola_art:

"We asked for a music video and 001 gave us a movie Everything about this video was lit!"

emekaoflagos:

"lol 100m."

specklyn:

"Anybody wey say e no like the video!! I go just come from e back ehh give am blow for neck"

veemara_:

"Very nice video.. just watched in on YouTube. OBO outdid himself."

dyce_totheworld1:

"As an fc I’ll recommend wizkid to beg davido for help."

samxcas_:

"Would be sweet if Chioma was the vixen would have more FEEL and passion on the video."

kamal.posh:

"Who talk say the video no worth 100m …… una mentor don ever shoot this kind video for him life before ????

kiddcard3r:

"The most expensive music video in the history of afrobeat."

Davido leads prayer in Australia

Legit.ng previously reported that the DMW star shared a video from his first performance in Australia.

In one of the clips, Davido was seen leading his crew members in prayers to God for fans' safety back home.

Gushing over the video, a fan wrote:

"You can’t put God first and fail, Never….. 001."

