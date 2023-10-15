Famous Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest trends online after a clip of him on a popular tell-d-price show with Egungun went viral

In the viral video, Chiefpriest shared with Egungun of Lagos how much every piece of clothing on him cost and even spoke about his luxury cars

During the interview, the Chiefpriest also shared with Egungun how he came about the name "Celebrity Barman"

Prominent Nigerian nightclub owner Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, recently got people talking online after a clip of him on Egungun's tell-the-price show went viral.

The celebrity barman, while on the tell-the-price, revealed that he was rocking N1.3m sneakers, his shirt was N1.1m, and the two wristwatches he was wearing, a Cartier and Patek Philippe, were worth $14k and $45k respectively.

"My life has always been about liquor" - Chiefpriest shared

The socialite during the interview revealed for the first time how he became famous and the type of background he came from.

He noted that he wouldn't say he is from a poor background, but he has always known that he had to hustle hard to double whatever wealth he inherited from his parents.

The former Cubana nightclub worker noted that he made most of his wealth from the liquor business, and that's why he always says his life has always been about liquor.

Chiefpriest also shared the different cars he owns and how much they cost. He said he owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan N700m, G63 G-Wagon, Range Rover G6, Land Cruiser, and Mikano SUVs.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's tell-d-price interview with Egungun

See some of the comments gathered from the viral clip:

@cilobanty:

"I too love this man. Even as famous and right he is. He still recognise his boss. Some of una small change go enter Una hand. Una go turn to competition with Una boss. Loyalty is the bedrock of everything."

@nanceemuligan:

"He speaks so well…nice words."

@fekomiceo:

"I will never be poor."

@champ_fl96:

"Get a degree and own a business."

@grlzluvgrlz:

"School no b scam . See the way he answered all the questions effortlessly and so confident…. Hustle but sha try to school / read to enlighten yourself always!"

@trucks_machines.ng:

"Egungun this is the best interview you have ever had, lovely."

@carterlux_interiors:

"When I use to be with cubana my boss . That’s solid respect."

@kaycwire_:

"How Egungun go dey follow rich man laugh that one na disrespect."

Cubana Chiefpriest splurges millions on new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Cubana Chiefpriest pulled a rich man move with a recent addition to his garage.

The celebrity barman, Davido's bestie, recently became a proud owner of a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The businessman shared videos of his people congratulating and celebrating the newest acquisition on his Instagram story channel.

