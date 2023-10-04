The recent investigations into the sudden death of young Nigerian singer and Streetpop artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, have taken a shocking twist.

A public announcement made by the Nigerian police force declaring Mohbad's childhood friend, Primeboy, wanted has left many stunned.

Legit.ng highlights things people need to know about Primeboy and why he was declared wanted. Photo credit: @officialprimeboy/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to a post by Lagos State Public Relations Officer Ben Hundeyin, the command is set to offer anybody with details of Primeboy's current location N1m.

As the search for Mohbad's friend begins, Legit.ng, in this post, has highlighted seven major things people might need to know about Primeboy and why he has been declared wanted.

What is Primeboy's full name, and who is he to Mohbad?

According to details made available by the Nigerian Police Force, Primeboy was born Owodunni Ibrahim and is from Ogun state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mohbad and Primeboy have been friends since childhood. Several clips of the two friends are plastered all over Ibrahim's social media pages.

Primeboy revealed that he and Mohbad are childhood friends in one of the several videos.

Primeboy is an artist signed to Zlatan's record label

Ibrahim is also an Afro-Streetpop artist like Mohbad. They both grew up on the streets of Ikorodu and hoped to become fully-fledged artists.

Primeboy used to be signed to Dreams Ng. But weeks before Mohbad's sudden death, talks were going on between him and Zlatan's record label, Zanku, for him to join their roster.

How is Primeboy connected to Mohbad's death?

Days before Mohbad's sudden death, there are reports that Primeboy and Imole had a huge fight.

It is also reported that the fight ended with them exchanging blows.

Primeboy was one of the faces in the popular video that announced Imole was dead. He was seen in one of the viral clips wailing while shouting that Mohbad was dead.

He was also the same person who posted the video of Mohbad's lifeless body that went viral.

Biggest song released by Primeboy

Primeboy is a cliche case of an underground Streetpop artist still looking for his big break but was regularly acting like a groupie, as seen in the backgrounds of many of Mohbad's music videos.

Some of Ibrahim's most prominent songs are Balance, Omo Ologo and Dey Play.

Ikorodu boy

Prime is a proper Ikorodu boy. He has songs with Seyi Vibez and Mohbad and was working on another with street rapper Zlatan Ibile.

According to reports, his last known address is Ikorodu, 3rd Power, Oke-Eletu.

Social media presence

He is pretty active across numerous social media platforms. Prime's most used social media platform, with the most significant following, is TikTok, with over 39k followers.

He is also quite active on Instagram, with over 12.4k followers. His username on Instagram is Officialprimeboy.

Police declare Primeboy wanted

The young singer was declared wanted by the Nigerian police to come in for questioning over the death of his childhood friend.

However, according to the circular published by the Lagos State police command, Ibrahim had refused to honour their invitation for him to come in for questioning.

After weeks of waiting to turn himself in, he has been declared wanted.

He shared a post on his TikTok account just two days before he was declared wanted. The clips were tributes to Mohbad.

Primeboy denies murder allegation

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Late Mohbad's childhood friend, Primeboy, took to social media to clear his name of the allegations levelled against him about Mohbad's death.

In a video online, the young man tearfully disclosed that he had no reason to end his friend's life because the singer was more than a friend to him.

Primeboy disclosed that Mohbad is the only reason he has met influential people in his career.

Source: Legit.ng