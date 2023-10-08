Naira Marley's defence attorney, Olalekan Ojo, took a firm stance to assert his client's innocence in the tragic demise of Mohbad

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, the lawyer stated that his client played no part in the death of Mohbad as he linked Davido and Zlatan

This came in the wake of widespread speculations following Mohbad's unfortunate demise and the remand of the Marlian House boss with his associate Sam Larry

Olalekan Ojo, the attorney for Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Afolabi, popularly known as Naira Marley, has come out to prove his client's innocence.

Recall that Naira Marley was picked up from the airport and taken into police custody over the sudden death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

Naira Marley's lawyer says they can't pin anything on his client over Mohbad's death. Credit: @nariamarley. @dadyfreeze, @mohbad

During a chat with a media personality, Daddy Freeze, the lawyer stated that his client did not kill or assault the late singer before his death.

Legit.ng reported that after Mohbad's death, many Nigerians accused the Marlian House boss and Sam Larry of having a hand in the tragic incident.

In multiple statements, Naira Marley, who was arrested with Sam Larry, denied having a hand in Mohbad's death.

Naira's legal representative told Daddy Freeze that no matter how hard they try, nothing can be used against his client and his counterpart, Sam Larry.

Ojo also defended Sam Larry, Naira Marley's close friend, who allegedly bullied Imole.

He talked about the viral footage showing Sam Larry harassing Mohbad and Zlatan during the late singer's music video shoot, revealing that the clip has a more extended version where the three of them dined together.

"That video is a nine-second video. It will interest you to know that there is a longer version of that video. The longer version of the video shows these guys eating Amala together shortly after that incident. You wouldn't believe that. Zlatan was wearing the same shirt he was wearing at the video shoot. Sam Larry was there. I think Mohbad had changed his own clothes. That same day they went and ate Amala together."

Naira Marley's lawyer links Zlatan and Davido

The singer's attorney unexpectedly suggested that Zlatan Ibile may have more details of what transpired on the day Sam Larry stormed Mohbad's video shoot. He added that the Zanku crooner has been feeding Davido some information.

See the video below

Naira Marley's lawyer's comment sparks directions online

Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

tonia.e.vevakpor:

"So after eating amala with Sam Larry, he went to report at the station? Pls, what is this man saying."

stephen_kors:

"This one no sabi lie where is Keyamo and Tinubu lawyers."

olaide_annid:

"Imagine ..He wanted to know who and who involved with cutlass, sticks ??A music promoter."

x.x_jsons:

"Can you just listen to yourself lawyer? You just make up lies … Moving around with cutlasses and hoodlums? What is Sam Larry's business if people are shooting videos? He should go to Kenya and look for artists nah .. Lawyer Ori e o pe rara."

ojiekingz:

"Just dey lie, thank God say everybody go kpai one day. Just dey lie because you dey find Money. Werey Lawyer."

creativefaculty:

"I love these comment section !! Afterall, Nigerians are not dumb to believe this one too! Everyone that came out to talk about these issues. I hope you all-can see that some people were paid both old and rising influencers, to distract everyone shey u can now see the people we call role models. I no kuku be fan to any of them."

taraoluwa22052014:

"You are a li3r Mr. Lawyer. May your children experience what Mohbad has experienced in his short life in Jesus' name. Amen."

