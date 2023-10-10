A Nigerian man with a striking resemblance to Naira Marley recently sparked reactions online following the passing of his mother.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the young man alleged that his mother recently succumbed to high blood pressure due to death threats he has been receiving for looking like the Marlian boss

The man went on to seek the support and assistance of fellow Nigerians as many tried to figure out the intensity of the issue

A Nigerian with similar facial looks to music executive Naira Marley has made a desperate call for help over the recent death of his mother.

The young man, identified as Topic_Mouth on TikTok, alleged that his biological mother died recently as a result of high blood pressure because he looks like the Marlian House boss.

Naira Marley's look-alike claims to lose mum because of singer Credit: @topic_mouth, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The man claimed that he and his family members have been getting several death threats for this single reason and called on the assistance of Nigerians.

In another video, Topic Mouth was seen in tears as he revealed that he was preparing to bury his mother immediately after the alleged attack that led to her death.

See his video below

