Mr Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, an associate and friend of deceased Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has been declared wanted by the police

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, October 4

Residents of Lagos have been urged to help with any information that will lead to the arrest of Primeboy

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, October 4, declared Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, wanted concerning the demise of Nigerian rapper Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

This development was confirmed in a statement signed by the command spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin.

Residents of Lagos have been urged to provide police with helpful tips to arrest the suspect. Photo Credit: Mohbad/Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Facebook

The statement reads partly:

"Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

"Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu."

Police appeal to Lagosians to help arrest Primeboy

Residents of Lagos State have been urged to contact the police if they have any helpful tips that can lead to the arrest of PrimeBoy to aid the investigation of Mohbad's tragic demise.

He said:

"If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest."

Mohbad tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 12, at age 27.

However, the cause of his death remains unsolved as police intensify investigations to arrest the culprits.

Mohbad: Video of Naira Marley being picked up at Lagos Airport sparks curiosity: “Why him hide face”

Meanwhile, Nigerian music executive Naira Marley was seen when he entered the country for the ongoing investigations around Mohbad’s death.

The Soapy hitmaker was escorted by a group of hefty men many perceived to either be the Department of State Services (DSS) or Nigerian police.

Naira tried everything humanly possible to conceal his identity, but the people within the airport premises quickly spotted him.

Source: Legit.ng