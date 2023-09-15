27-year-old Nigerian singer Mohbad recently passed away, and to the shock of many, his friend was accused of having a hand in his death

The man, identified as Primeboy, revealed tearfully in a video that his friendship with Mohbad opened doors for him and there was no way he would have killed him

Primeboy also added that he has been friends with Mohbad since they were kids, and revealed details of the time they spent together before his demise

Late Mohbad's childhood friend, Primeboy, has cleared his mane from trending allegations that something happened between them that prompted his death.

In a video online, the young man tearfully disclosed that he had no reason to end his friend's life because the singer was more than a friend to him.

According to Primeboy, Mohbad gave him free access to meet people like Bella Shmurda, who gave him gold worth N700k.

He added that he benefitted a lot from the late singer and they were together in Ikorodu, few hours before his death, and they did not fight as alleged by many.

Primeboy said he was on stage with Mohbad during the performance in Ikorodu, and they went to his car together with his wife seated in their middle.

He however said that the singer who was high, started acting weirdly, and wanted to leave the car.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Primeboy's video

Netizens are not convinced Primeboy has nothing to do with Mohbad's death as some people pointed out flaws in his video.

Read comments gathered below:

florishbaba:

"Una never still tell us what happened to mohbad, why everybody Dey turn round?"

wagbon75:

"Omo the first video they signal you to cry! Abeg make una observe am sharply!!!"

kingofficialfatalist2:

"I no believe you !!! You be hein close friend but you no Dey there when dem bury am !!! Abigi shift !! Or was he there when the boy was buried?"

factsonlypages:

"Evidence dey you can't run away you are going down with samlarry and naira."

amid_freshoutboi:

"Autopsy would have sorted out at least 90% of all these stupid accusations."

ijoba_yagi_:

"Na lie tears faking tears see as he dey look left and right."

princefrank123:

"Una just dey find one scapegoat to pin this death too all of you are just guessing make una no go put the blame for innocent person head just because una dey find justice."

horlarjnr12:

"No wonder we didn’t see him when we went to buried mohbad, Omo I’m speechless "

beneficiary.onile.aje:

"As for you, your explanation will have no ending, hand go touch you, you’re not worth my energy now, we are dealing with the main cause that recruited you to do what you did to late MOHBAD."

