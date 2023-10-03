Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin noted the significance of requesting Mohbad's child's DNA in comparison to the autopsy done

The actress argued that if an autopsy can be conducted, then there should be no hesitance in also considering a DNA test

Anjorin's statement further highlighted how the two medical procedures were routes to fighting justice for the late singer

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has released the alarm that demands Mohbad's child's DNA can also be tolerated as requesting his autopsy.

For the indigenous movie star, having an autopsy performed is the worst possible outcome, and if an autopsy can be requested and fulfilled, then there's really no reason to be concerned about the results of a DNA test.

She went on to express her dismay that Mohbad's wife, whom she expected to be demanding justice for her husband, has been silent about the issue at hand.

The actress claimed that Mohbad's father, mother, and wife should be at the forefront of fighting for his justice.

Her words in parts:

"If people can request Mohbad's autopsy, then there is no big deal in asking for DNA over the child? If you know the meaning of autopsy, you will not request it for him.

"It is the worst thing that can happen to a person. They will dissect all his internal organs and use it for experiments. Most of his body parts will not return to the grave with him."

See her video below

