Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, has been on a revelation spree since the tragic death of his son in September

The cleric, in a video, revealed his late son lamented about the stress he goes through to see his estranged parents and pleaded with them to get back together

He also added that plans were in place, but Mohbad died one month before that dream came to fruition

Joseph Aloba, in another video, revealed his son's in-laws held onto his two acres of land

According to his dad, Joseph Aloba, late singer Ilerioluwa Imole, aka Mohbad, wanted him and his estranged mum to get back together.

In a video seen online, the singer's dad revealed he and his estranged mum were supposed to get back together before his demise.

Aloba revealed his son pleaded with him and his mum to remarry because it was difficult for him to run to different ends to see them.

The matter, however, was not a new development as Mohbad's dad stated the singer had been clamouring for the reunion for about two years.

He added that now that Mohbad died in September, the union, which should have happened in October, would still go on regardless because he can't defy his son, who was a special child.

Mohbad's mum hasn't said anything about the revelation, and Legit.ng reported that she cried at the coroner's inquest at court.

Nigerians react to Mohbad's dad's statement

The video sparked reactions; read some of the comments gathered below:

qween_dara001:

"Hmmm…. What’s ur present wife’s take on this?! Azin the stepmom … Abi na bcus say the boy wan remarry Una two the stepmom go kpai the boy?! Or how? Pass the mic to ur wife pls we have questions."

finestfixer:

"This man has married for 3 times still has side chick, if wunmi say that he wants to sleep with her, I will believe becos what is this pastor?"

1002szn:

"Everything that hasn’t happened in this life wanted to happen the next month before he died just try dey alive shaa, no gree for anybody."

nania_kizzy:

"Make sense what Wunmi was saying then that the anger was when the mum saw you with another woman and you think she set you up."

darmyloorlaah:

"This man has never granted interview about how his son was bullied, nawa o which kain family be this."

savage_comerade:

"Remarry as how, where u wan put wicked step mother?"

