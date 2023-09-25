A Nigerian man has expressed his readiness to sponsor the DNA test for late singer Mohbad's son, Liam Aloba

In a viral video shared on X, the man emphasized the need for the late singer's wife to clear her name amidst the sad events that led to her husband's passing

He stated that opting for a DNA test is the best to shut trolls and those castigating her, as he promised to give Imole's son N10m if the paternity test is positive

A Nigerian man has come forward to challenge the late singer's wife, Omawunmi Aloba, to prove the paternity of her son, Liam Aloba.

In a trending video sighted by Legit.ng on X, formerly known as Twitter, the elderly man explained why it is important for the late singer's wife to prove her innocence amid the controversies surrounding her husband's death.

He noted that a DNA test would be of no harm when compared to the trauma she would face from the accusations against her.

The man also vowed to give the child N10 million if the DNA proved he was the singer's son.

Netizens react to video of man ready to give Mohbad's wife N10m

Legit.ng compiles the reactions below:

@MurthadaO:

"She has everything to gain if she does DNA test."

@OceanicK4J:

"WF! Where is Naira Marley and Sam Larry?"

@PAUL_MONEY_1:

"@VeryDarkMan3 come ooo see aproko here and there is another one I am looking for that says mohbad had another baby with another girl in his home town."

@austylno3:

"Assuming after DNA the child belongs to someone else what's your benefits, you plan waking Mohbad to tell him or what."

@ChukwumaChibuzo:

"The benefit is that little fortune Mohbad made will not be used to train another man's child whom d father is perceived to have a hand in Mohbad's death and on unfaithful wife."

@haywhy1345:

"Do your own DNA too sir, to prove you’re your father Son! Leave d girl out of this… u can investigate but don’t drag her! Even the mother, the father, the Marlian crew are suspect but enough of dragging her, spouses have fights nd say a lot of thing they didn’t mean to each other."

@Kelvin_Stone_:

"What's so difficult about DNA test if the lady is actually innocent. This could have been a different situation if Mohbad truly had a dad. Not that coward that calls himself his father."

@cossbee:

"We are fighting against bullying, & so we go after Samlarry & Naira. We are also trying to get Justice by getting d killers, & that’s where all d family & friends of MohBad comes in. If I am to say, it’s more important to catch d killers rn than the bullies."

Nigerian prophet insists on seeing Mohbad's body to wake him up

A Nigerian prophet sparked reactions after making an unbelievable remark about the late singer Mohbad's demise.

In the Instagram video that is now circulating, the cleric audaciously declared that Mohbad could be raised from the dead.

The prophet asserted with confidence that, if given the chance to access the late singer's lifeless body, he could raise Mohbad from the dead and bring him back to life.

Source: Legit.ng